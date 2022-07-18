ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Attorneys submit written arguments on Kentucky abortion bans

By Erin Kelly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — The decision on whether to continue blocking Kentucky’s abortion bans is in the hands of a Jefferson County judge. Attorneys for Kentucky’s two abortion clinics and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office submitted written arguments to Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry Monday....

Gov seeks to salvage aluminum mill deal promised to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear made a pitch Thursday to a steel company that took over plans to build an aluminum plant once promised to Kentucky, hoping to salvage a deal struck by his predecessor. Beshear said his economic development team has reached out to Steel Dynamics Inc., offering to show potential sites for the $1.9 billion plant. The company said this week it will build and operate the mill but did not specify a location, other than to say it will be in the southeastern U.S. “We are very interested in working with them,” the governor said at his weekly news conference. “We want to talk to them. We want their jobs to be in Kentucky.” Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. It took over the project after reaching a deal with another company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state.
Abortion doctor signals she'll sue Indiana AG over comments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio took the first step Tuesday toward suing Indiana’s attorney general for defamation. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who gave the girl a medication-induced abortion on June 30, filed a tort claim notice over what she says are false statements that Attorney General Todd Rokita has made about her and her work. Bernard received widespread attention after she gave an interview to the Indianapolis Star about the child, who traveled to Indiana from Ohio for the abortion. A so-called fetal heartbeat law took effect in Ohio last month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Such laws ban abortions from the time a fetus’ cardiac activity can be detected, which is typically around the sixth week of pregnancy. A 27-year-old man was charged last week in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl, confirming the existence of a case that was initially met with skepticism by some news outlets and Republican politicians.
John Cole’s Tennessee: “And now, for my latest statement. . . “

The ‘silly season’ in politics has arrived, when candidates pull out all the stops before the primary election to woo voters and direct attention away from their opponents. In the case of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, who is also running for Congress in the 5th Congressional District, that meant posting a video of himself with a flamethrower on social media. Editorial cartoonist John Cole satirizes Ogles’ video, predicting what the next stunt could be.
Idaho woman on death row wants her execution sentence vacated

BOISE, Idaho — It’s been 30 years since Robin Lee Row, Idaho’s only current female death row inmate, killed her two children and husband and then set her family duplex on fire, later drudging through a long appeal process, post-conviction relief and multiple supreme court denials – but she’s trying one more time to get off death row.
FOID emergency rule change submitted in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office received an emergency rule change submitted from the Illinois State Police (ISP), directed by Governor Pritzker. The rule change will implement broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports which can bar or revoke a resident’s Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.
Louisville Irish restaurant selected for grant program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For nearly three decades, The Irish Rover has felt like home to Siobhan and Michael Reidy. “It’s a little piece of Ireland inside a 5,000 square-foot building,” said Michael Reidy. The building that houses the restaurant on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville has been around...
AppHarvest adds final touches on three eastern Kentucky facilities

MOREHEAD, Ky. — AppHarvest is finishing construction on three new facilities that will ship out millions of pounds of produce from indoor farms to local stores in the Commonwealth. The company said their Berea, Richmond and Somerset indoor farms will be completed by the end of 2022. What You...
Coal mine company fined over West Virginia mine pollution

A Kentucky coal company has been fined for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a federal judge issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company. In May, the company was found in contempt for not complying with a previous order to submit a […]
Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never been asked to do this.
KSP looking for two Eastern Kentucky men

(WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for two Eastern Kentucky men. Larry E. Foster and Logan Ryan Hall are believed to be in a stolen 2014 blue Kia Sorento with a Kentucky license plate reading 638 YFX. According to officials, the two men escaped work release....
Kami’s Law becomes official in Kentucky

OLDHAM CO, Ky (WTVQ)- More than a hundred new state laws are in now effect across the state. One of them is called “Kami’s Law,” which increases the penalties for those convicted of child abuse if the victim is under twelve. Kami’s Law was drafted by Oldham County seventh grader Kiera Dunk. Dunk is friends with the young girl the law is named after- Kami Belongie- who suffered abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend at the time.
Man gets nearly 22 years for $60M film finance fraud scheme

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man claiming to be a film financier has been sentenced in Florida to nearly 22 years in federal prison for participating in a scheme to steal more than $60 million from investors and producers seeking financing for movies and Broadway shows. Jason...
