WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Three more men are charged for their alleged roles in covering up evidence needed into a death investigation out of Greene County. Greene County 911 dispatcher Leon Price was charged back in June with involuntary manslaughter after allegedly refusing to send an ambulance to Diania Kronk, who was falling ill, back in 2020. Kronk's daughter called 911 but an ambulance never came. Kronk died within 24 hours after the call, according to David Russo, the Greene County District Attorney.

GREENE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO