'Westworld': Caleb's Twist Opens Up the Story to Thrilling New Possibilities

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of the Netflix series, Stranger Things. The Netflix horror series, Stranger Things, balances the neon lights and perfectly quaffed hair of the '80s with the dark and terrifying Upside Down. The shadowy echo of the small town of Hawkins is wrapped in twisting carnivorous vines, bathed in blood-red light and inhabited by the most vile of creatures who work towards one shared goal: to devour and cause destruction to the once peaceful town. Every season of Stranger Things has brought new, horrifying monsters and villains inspired by the beloved tabletop role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons. In Season 1 audiences made first contact with the Demogorgon; Season 2 introduced the Mind Flayer, whose melted victims formed the fleshy giant spider monster of Season 3, and Season 4 brought us Vecna, the Lich, Undying King of the Rotten Tower. With Season 5 officially on the way, audiences are already speculating what monster will come next, and with Nancy’s vision in Season 4, the stage has been set for a great battle with multiple new monsters. Season 5 is said to be the last of the series, and many are wondering what the final boss of the Hawkins campaign will be, and if they will finally learn what the Upside Down really is. One D&D monster in particular may answer these questions once and for all.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO