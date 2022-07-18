ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Westworld': Caleb's Twist Opens Up the Story to Thrilling New Possibilities

By Chase Hutchinson
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4 of Westworld.Going into Season 4 of Westworld, now at the halfway point, it seemed as though the show was setting up for a climactic confrontation between humanity and the hosts. We had seen Hale, played by a terrifying Tessa Thompson...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Collider

'The Wheel of Time: Origins' Returns Next Month, New Trailer Focuses on Lan Mandragoran

Prime Video's fantasy epic The Wheel of Time took the world by storm last year as it dove into the intricate and magic-filled world that the late Robert Jordan conjured up in his expansive novel series. Along with the series, Prime unveiled six animated shorts called The Wheel of Time: Origins which provided additional context to the tales being unfurled on-screen. The three-minute shorts were entitled "The Breaking of the World," "The Fall of Manetheren." "The Greatest Warder," "Saidar, Saidin, Stone," "The White Tower," and "An Ogier's Longing" and now, with today's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans got to see a glimpse behind the veil, as the creative team and a surprise guest came together to talk about the process.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ghosts' Season 1 Blooper Reel Features All the Paranormal On-Set Humor

As you probably know, CBS and Paramount+ couldn’t host a panel on their biggest and most popular shows without including a segment for Ghosts. The supernatural comedy quickly became a surprise hit, and the network’s highest rated sitcom in years. The show centers around a couple who inherits a mansion and decides to turn it into a B&B – but they get shocked after discovering the house is haunted to the brim with ghosts from several eras.
TV SERIES
Collider

J.K. Simmons and Ryan Kwanten Take Centre Stage in Terrifying Teaser For 'Glorious'

In a teaser that’s equal parts gore and trippyness, Rebekah McKendry has dropped a first look at her upcoming feature, Glorious, set to land on Shudder later this summer. Known for her work behind other scare-tastic flicks including All the Creatures Were Stirring and Tales of Halloween, McKendry’s skill of blending comedy with horror are going to absolutely shine in her latest project. To tell the story of one man’s entry into the never-ending cosmos through a gloryhole, production tapped the talents of J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood).
MOVIES
Collider

'They/Them' Trailer Shows Horror Unfolding at Conversion Therapy Camp

Peacock has dropped another trailer for their upcoming slasher horror film, They/Them, that puts its star, Kevin Bacon, in a somehow more terrifying light than the actor’s other roles in stomach churning productions like Sleepers (throwback!). Forming itself around a plot that makes us say “why didn’t we think of that?” They/Them will follow the unsettling happenings at a conversion therapy center. All on their own, conversion centers are the abusive places of nightmares where parents or guardians of LGBTQIA+ individuals can send their “loved ones” to in hopes of “turning” them straight. But, with writer and director John Logan’s (Skyfall, Gladiator) personal spin on them, the “pray away the gay” centers became that much more chill inducing.
MOVIES
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Aurora Perrineau
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Collider

Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell Board Apple TV+’s Godzilla and the Titans Series

Apple TV+ announced today that Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell boarded their MonsterVerse series focused on Godzilla and the Titans. The series promises to expand the Legendary cinematic universe by giving us a new look at all the amazing creatures that populate planet Earth after the explosive ending of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed

New information surrounding Jak Knight's passing has emerged. According to a coroner's report obtained by People, the comedian was found on a Los Angeles, Calif. embankment on July 14. The 28-year-old's cause of death has been ruled as a suicide. Knight's family confirmed his passing in a statement to NBC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.

There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
TV SERIES
Collider

First 'John Wick 4' Image Shows Keanu Reeves Returning in a Haze of Candles

The first image from Lionsgate's highly anticipated John Wick 4 has arrived. This first look at the film teases the return of Keanu Reeves's titular assassin in a stylized haze of candles and while it doesn't offer up any new information other than the fact that Wick is indeed coming, it's a gorgeous shot that highlights the style these films routinely bring. After some delays, the popular gun-fu franchise will return for the first of its two-part finale on March 24, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'All Quiet on the Western Front' Images Show Daniel Brühl and the Horrors of Trench Warfare

Netflix quietly released new images for their upcoming remake of All Quiet on the Western Front, which is due to release at some point later this year. The film is an adaptation of German author Erich Maria Remarque's novel by the same name, which was released in 1929 and promptly banned across Europe for its anti-war messaging. Hailed by pacifists for that same reason, the novel details a soldier's viewpoint from the trenches of World War I, which Remarque experienced firsthand. The film will follow the same premise as the novel and the Academy Award-winning adaptation from 1930.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Footage Showcases Epic Battles and Stunts

During Prime Video's panel for The Wheel of Time: Origins, the series' showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed the first footage from the upcoming second season of The Wheel of Time. In addition to sharing this sneak peek at the upcoming season, it was revealed that the series had been renewed for a third season, igniting the excitement of fans around the world.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why Harvey Guillén's Guillermo Is The Glue Holding 'What We Do In The Shadows' Together

When What We Do In The Shadows popped up on FX in 2019, the absurd mockmentary about four vampires and their familiar trying to take over Staten Island became one of the best television shows, according to both critics and fans. Of course, the biggest strength of the Jemaine Clement and Taiki Waititi series is the incredible writing that highlights the bizarre world and colorful characters in a unique and hilarious fashion. The dynamic of the core cast is another strength, as the personalities and antics of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) blend together perfectly; however, Guillermo is the heart and soul of the series. The familiar is the glue of What We Do In The Shadows and the strongest character of the FX show.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: Charlotte Hale's Plan, Explained

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.Westworld has pulled the curtains back on host Charlotte Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) diabolical plan for humanity last Sunday with a surprising twist. For the first half of the fourth season, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have led audiences to believe that the main conflict of Westworld’s swan song would be centered around thwarting the rise of Hale’s bid to control humanity. With the release of the fourth episode, "Generation Loss," Nolan and Joy reveal that Hale has already won and that the conflict moving forward will look much different. But what was Hale’s plan, and how did she pull it off?
TV SERIES
Collider

'Harley Quinn' Season 3 Sneak Peek Sees Harley and Ivy in Love and Causing Mayhem

DC’s animated series Harley Quinn released a hilarious sneak peek at Season 3 during San Diego Comic Con. The clip sees Harley and Poison Ivy exploring their newfound relationship while the former declares, “Harley and Ivy take over the f***ing world.” The clip then progresses to show going on several (mis)adventures as the couple cons commissioner Gordon for his credit card information and goes on a vacation with the money. Later on a yacht, Harley is seen bashing the paparazzi and screaming while throwing him into the ocean, “And tell Ben Affleck I upper-decked his fancy SodaStream!!”
TV SERIES
Collider

Evil Returns in 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Trailer

The Jeepers Creepers franchise is returning this September for a special three-day fan event. Beginning on September 19, The Creeper returns to its hunt in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn and Screen Media has just released the full trailer. The film will play only in theaters through September 21, with a brand-new cast of victims.
LOUISIANA STATE
Collider

How ‘Westworld’ Is Evidence We Might Be Living in a Simulation

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.As Westworld Season 4 progresses, the web of simulations and shifting timelines continues, especially with the fourth episode’s twists. It’s the hallmark of a show that was never content to just be a remake of Michael Chricton’s film, focusing ever more on the ethics and existential dilemmas posed by the creation of sentient life. However, it’s worth remembering that the hook of Westworld Season 1 was the theme park, a perfect recreation of the Old West where humans get to indulge their every whim. And it’s our ongoing love of historical simulations that suggests we could be living in one ourselves.
TV SERIES
Collider

Jonathan Rhys Meyers "Resuscitates" His Wife as a Robot in 'Wifelike' Trailer

Paramount Movies unveiled today a trailer for Wifelike, an upcoming sci-fi thriller starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings). Set in the near future, the story centers around a time when society normalized android-like artificial humans who are programmed to behave like people who have passed away. The movie is set to have a simultaneous theater and digital premiere next month.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Streaming: The Phantom of the Open and the best underdog sports films

The underdog sports drama is an inspirational but essentially results-oriented film genre. No matter how hopeless the aspiring athlete(s) at the outset of proceedings, the story brings them, at the very least, to the brink of victory: talent is prized and rewarded. The Phantom of the Open (out now on multiple VOD platforms), however, is a pleasing exception to the formula – a sporting biopic in which the improbable hero’s outright crapness at his inexplicably chosen game is not just frankly stated but actively celebrated.
FOOTBALL
Collider

Could This Dungeons & Dragons Monster Be the Final Boss in 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of the Netflix series, Stranger Things. The Netflix horror series, Stranger Things, balances the neon lights and perfectly quaffed hair of the '80s with the dark and terrifying Upside Down. The shadowy echo of the small town of Hawkins is wrapped in twisting carnivorous vines, bathed in blood-red light and inhabited by the most vile of creatures who work towards one shared goal: to devour and cause destruction to the once peaceful town. Every season of Stranger Things has brought new, horrifying monsters and villains inspired by the beloved tabletop role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons. In Season 1 audiences made first contact with the Demogorgon; Season 2 introduced the Mind Flayer, whose melted victims formed the fleshy giant spider monster of Season 3, and Season 4 brought us Vecna, the Lich, Undying King of the Rotten Tower. With Season 5 officially on the way, audiences are already speculating what monster will come next, and with Nancy’s vision in Season 4, the stage has been set for a great battle with multiple new monsters. Season 5 is said to be the last of the series, and many are wondering what the final boss of the Hawkins campaign will be, and if they will finally learn what the Upside Down really is. One D&D monster in particular may answer these questions once and for all.
TV SERIES

