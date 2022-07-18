ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumble Ponies to show Disney’s “Encanto” in post game movie night

By Brian Rudman
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have announced they will be holding a movie night on August 13th, showing Disney’s “Encanto”.

The film will be shown on the videoboard in right-center field following the conclusion of the evening’s game.

The Rumble Ponies will be hosting the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m.

Ticket holders from the game are encouraged to stay and watch the movie, limited concessions will be available throughout the film.

This movie night is compliments of the Rumble Ponies Foundation, LLC..

