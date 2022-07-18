ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham director flies to Italy to discuss potential AC Milan loan for defender Japhet Tanganga, as winger Bryan Gil is also linked with a move away

AC Milan have opened talks with Tottenham to take Japhet Tanganga on a season loan.

Sportsmail reported the Italians' interest earlier this month along with Bournemouth. Paolo Maldini is exploring an initial loan with option to buy.

The 22-year-old has made 43 appearances for Spurs in the past three years and played for England at various youth levels.

Japhet Tanganga has been linked with a move to  Paolo Maldini's AC Milan this summer

If the deal was to go ahead, it could see Tanganga linking up with fellow English defender Fikayo Tomori, who has impressed since joining the San Siro permanently last summer.

Tottenham director Fabio Paratici is understood to be in Milan ahead of meetings for Tanganga and Sampdoria for Bryan Gil.

The winger struggled to make an impact at Spurs last season and ended the season on loan at Valencia.

21-year-old winger Bryan Gil is another Tottenham player linked with a move to Italy

Next season will be important for Tottenham as they look to build on their strong finish to last season.

Antonio Conte's approach to pre-season training has shown he is keen to push his squad as far as possible after making his players run 30 pitch lengths in the South Korean heat.

Spurs will need that extra fitness to show on the pitch if they are to break their 14-year-trophy drought.

IN THIS ARTICLE
