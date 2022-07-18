ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins hits back at report, says he’ll 'damn sure’ be ready for Week 1 after ACL injury

By Ryan Young
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IP83_0gk3PzIf00
Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 28: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the preseason game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on August 28, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

J.K. Dobbins is determined to be ready to go at the start of the season this fall.

The Baltimore Ravens running back refuted a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Twitter Monday morning, insisting that his rehab from a torn ACL is going great and that he’s “damn sure going to be ready for Week 1.”

Dobbins missed all of last season after he tore his ACL during the Ravens’ final preseason game. Dobbins ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games during his rookie season, and he averaged six yards per carry — which was the best among running backs and behind only quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

It’s been nearly a full year since Dobbins went down with his ACL injury, and Rapoport said on Monday that the Ravens have “no incentive to rush” Dobbins’ return. The injury he sustained was significant, and returning before he’s completely ready could undoubtedly jeopardize Dobbins’ career.

Rapoport stuck with his initial report later on Monday morning while on "The Pat McAfee Show." As he didn't definitively say anything either way, there was no reason for him not to.

"I hope for J.K. Dobbins' sake that he is ready for Week 1. That would be great for him," Rapaport said. "I will stick with the person who told me this. I am very, very, very, very comfortable with the source of this report, and I hope he's ready for Week 1 because that would be great. Didn't say he's not gonna be. Just said it's no sure thing and the Ravens protected themselves, but I hope that he ends up being ready. That would be a great outcome for all sides.

"And I hope they don't rush him, because that was a very, very serious knee injury."

Dobbins followed up his initial tweet with several more.

Either way, whether it’s in Week 1 or somewhere further down the road, Dobbins clearly sounds like he’s more than ready to get back out on the field after his knee injury.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/ravens-jk-dobbins-hits-back-at-report-says-hell-damn-sure-be-ready-for-week-1-after-acl-injury-212441266.html

