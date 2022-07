FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After three days of testimony, the defense rested their case in the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Krickovich. The defense on Friday continued to build its case around fights that have occurred for years at the Tamarac shopping plaza where Krickovich was seen hitting then 15-year-old Delucca Role back in 2019.

