ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

France’s Malard strikes early to send Iceland out despite late penalty drama

By Sophie Downey at New York Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQM4d_0gk3Phep00

In the Rotherham heat, France resisted a valiant Icelandic effort to maintain their undefeated start to Euro 2022. An early strike from Melvine Malard was cancelled out by an injury-time penalty from Dagný Brynjarsdóttir in a highly competitive encounter that saw Iceland fall just short of advancing to the quarter-finals.

Despite his team’s exit, Thorsteinn Halldórsson cut a stoic figure in his analysis of the game. “I’m proud of my team,” he said. “I can’t say more.” It was a performance worthy of high praise for a side who left the tournament unbeaten after three draws.

Related: Iceland v France: Women’s Euro 2022 Group D – live!

It was last-chance saloon for Iceland as they walked out in front of their vocal travelling fans. Some 2,000 of them had made the journey over to England for this summer’s tournament, their familiar clap and singing a welcome addition among the crowd. Victory was their simplest method of progression, but a stern test awaited in the form of an electrifying French attack. Even with Corinne Diacre ringing the changes and the devastating loss of Marie-Antoinette Katoto to an ACL injury, France possessed more than enough quality to cause damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqOgM_0gk3Phep00
Melvine Malard sends a message of support to her injured teammate, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, after scoring inside the first minute. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Within a minute, France illustrated exactly how dangerous they could be. Their penchant for starting fast continued as Malard turned home Clara Matéo’s pass, staking her claim for a starting spot in Katoto’s absence. Timed at 43 seconds, it was the fastest goal scored in the tournament so far.

Enduring the worst possible start forced Iceland to throw caution to the wind. It almost paid off as Sveindís Jónsdóttir clipped the crossbar but the search for an equaliser left their defence exposed. Only Sandra Sigurdardóttir in the Iceland goal and some impressive last-ditch sliding tackles kept the deficit to one.

Interactive

Iceland’s confidence only increased, however, as the half continued and they began to exploit the space opened up by France. They should have levelled as the break loomed but Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir somehow managed to turn her shot over with the goal gaping.

An element of Iceland’s preparation would have focused on France’s habit of tapering off in the second period. Matters got heated as their forward players continued to put the pressure on with Pauline Peyraud-Magnin making an acrobatic save. With Wendie Renard and Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir having strong words and the crowd getting on the French captain’s back, referee Jana Adamkova did well to calm tensions down.

Related: Belgium beat Italy to reach women’s Euros quarter-final for the first time

France continued to pose a threat going forward. They were denied twice by the woodwork before a VAR review ruled a second Malard effort out for offside. Another VAR review followed to rule out a Grace Geyoro strike for handball.

Chaos ensued as the game entered six minutes of injury time. Another lengthy VAR review saw Adamkova point to the spot to hand Iceland a lifeline. Brynjarsdóttir stepped up to dispatch the penalty with force but time had run out for her side.

England v Spain Wed 20 July, Brighton
Sweden v Belgium Fri 22 July, Leigh

Germany v Austria Thu 21 July, Brentford
France v Netherlands Sat 23 July, Rotherham

All games 8pm (BST) kick-off; all games live on BBC One except Sweden v Belgium (BBC Two).

It was a goal that ended France’s winning streak of 16 games but Diacre was pragmatic in her analysis. “We wanted to get through as group winners and we were able to do that after two games,” she said. “This evening, I was able to give playing time to other players and that went very well ... We have 22 players available for the quarter-finals and that was important.”

For Iceland, only a matter of inches stood between them and success. In the end, it was not to be as Belgium claimed the final quarter-final spot and the chance to take on Sweden in Leigh on Friday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Uwe Seeler obituary

“If there was a brick wall there and the ball was on the other side, then Uwe Seeler would go right through it,” said the Northern Ireland international Jimmy McIroy. Such was the reputation of the squat little centre-forward whose very name became a war cry – “Uwe, Uwe, Uwe!” – for fans of West Germany in the 1950s and 60s.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Covid levels still rising in England and Scotland with 3.5m infected

The number of Covid infections in England and Scotland is continuing to rise but the overall picture across all of the UK remains mixed, the latest data shows. A total of 3.1 million – or roughly one in 17 – people in England were likely to have had coronavirus in the week to 13 July. It represents a small increase on the figure of 2.9 million – or one in 19 – people the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendie Renard
Person
Corinne Diacre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icelandic#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Time for the government to tell the truth about nuclear power

The UK is sadly becoming habituated to an officially sponsored attrition of truth about nuclear power. Despite intensifying propaganda, even government data shows this military-backed technology to be, in reality, an expensive, slow, unreliable, risky and unpopular way to deliver affordable, secure, zero-carbon energy. The gap in efficacy and competitiveness...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The rightwing supreme court has another target: Native American rights

In 1886, the supreme court in United States v Kagama described states as the “deadliest enemies” of Native nations. The case concerned criminal jurisdiction on Indian reservations, but it also recognized the role states, and their citizens, played in fueling Native conflict and dispossession. It was a rare occasion in which the court acknowledged it was making Indian law in the context of great violence and suffering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

368K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy