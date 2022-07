ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars after he ended up stuck on the roof of a south St. Louis business and reportedly set it on fire earlier this week. Jessie Lee Matthews Jr., 41, is charged with arson in the investigation. According to court documents, Matthews admitted to setting a fire to a business in the 5000 block of South 38th Street on Wednesday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO