Senior Send-Off – Elmira’s Amarionah Dixon

By Andy Malnoske
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next Senior Send-Off salute for the Twin Tiers.

Brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision, we honor Elmira Express student-athlete Amarionah Dixon. A key part of the offensive attack for the Express girl’s basketball team, Dixon will take her talents to Tompkins-Cortland Community College next year to play college hoops.

Dixon plans on majoring in early childhood education in the fall. 18 Sports wishes Dixon nothing but success as she continues to chase down her dreams. If you have a standout student-athlete you’d like to submit for recognition, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

