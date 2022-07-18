ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in custody after Bay Area rideshare driver jumps from moving vehicle in wild carjacking

By Eric Brooks
 4 days ago
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. Photo credit Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A San Jose man turned himself in to police on Monday morning after he allegedly carjacked a rideshare driver at knifepoint, stole her vehicle when she escaped the moving car and was identified following a bizarre 911 call.

Randy Jay, 43, faces a number of charges including carjacking, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and exhibiting a deadly weapon, San Mateo police said.

The incident happened late Sunday, when the unidentified female rideshare driver told officers she picked up Jay in San Jose. When they reached the ride's drop-off point, "the male ordered her to continue driving by holding a knife to her stomach," authorities described. He then ordered her to drive north on Highway 101 before she exited in San Mateo.

As they slowed down, "she felt she had an opportunity to escape" and jumped from the moving vehicle near Cypress Avenue and N. Humboldt Street just after 10 p.m. Police said Jay then stole her car and fled the scene, damaging at least two other vehicles in the process.

That's when investigators said Jay called 911 to report "someone was trying to kill him but was laughing so it sounded as if he was joking." Authorities were able to trace his phone number and identify Jay as a suspect from that call.

The victim's vehicle was later found in Morgan Hill.

At about 6:14 a.m. on Monday, Jay flagged down a San Mateo police officer. He told police "he was a bad person and needed to go to jail." He was found to be in possession of Fentanyl and had been driving in an unreported stolen vehicle from Turlock, police added.

Jay admitted to being responsible for the rideshare carjacking before he was arrested and booked at the San Mateo County Jail. It wasn't immediately clear what company the victim was driving for at the time of the incident.

She wasn't hurt.

San Francisco, CA
