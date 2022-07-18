Mike Pence is going right after Donald Trump in Arizona

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s environmental policies after his speech Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: If Joe thinks this is going to win him voters, he's dumber than we thought. There's a reason America rejected Bernie twice. Only 1% of people say global warming is a concern. One percent. Certain parts of the world will get a tiny bit warmer, but the United States will be just fine. We're getting a lot of "the boy who cried wolf" vibes now.

