Mike Pence is going right after Donald Trump in Arizona

The funeral of Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first wife, was held on Wednesday in New York and was attended by family and well-wishers. Ivana Trump, 73, died on July 14 at her home in New York City, and her funeral was held at Manhattan's St. Vincent Ferrer Church at 1:30 p.m. ET on July 20.
WASHINGTON – A Justice Department memo suggests Donald Trump won't face any federal indictment over the insurrection Jan. 6, 2021, before the election in November, legal analysts said. Attorney General Merrick Garland reminded U.S. Department of Justice officials that extra steps are required before action can be taken in...
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
A federal judge has denied a request for relaxed pretrial release conditions from the Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) laptop from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “The record reflects that the defendant initially tried to evade arrest by leaving her home, deleting her...
The House Republican caucus attempted to distract during Thursday's Jan. 6 select committee primetime hearing — and it did not go well for them. Republicans have sought to claim the evidence against Trump by former White House officials is "hearsay" or second-hand information. But after lashing out at former...
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s environmental policies after his speech Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: If Joe thinks this is going to win him voters, he's dumber than we thought. There's a reason America rejected Bernie twice. Only 1% of people say global warming is a concern. One percent. Certain parts of the world will get a tiny bit warmer, but the United States will be just fine. We're getting a lot of "the boy who cried wolf" vibes now.
After a thrilling first few months of unexpected success that boosted morale among the Ukrainian ranks, the reality of the bloodiest European conflict since World War II has taken its toll among some of the thousands of foreign fighters who traveled from abroad to battle the Russian invaders. The war...
Secret Service investigators were scrutinizing the phones of 10 Secret Service personnel that contained metadata showing text messages were sent and received around January 6, 2021, but were not retained, two sources told CNN.
WASHINGTON – Mitch Spencer’s business costs soared after the U.S. slapped tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese imports four years ago. Spencer’s company, Polaris Rare Earth Materials, based in Carmel, Indiana, makes engine parts with its business partner at a factory in China and sells them primarily to the automotive industry in the United States.
WASHINGTON – With the exception of former President Donald Trump's White House, no entity has drawn the focus of the House committee investigating the Capitol attack more than the Secret Service. The embattled agency now looms ever larger after the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general launched a criminal...
