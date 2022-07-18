ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mike Pence is going right after Donald Trump in Arizona

ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Pence seems to have decided that the only way past Donald...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Jesse Watters: If Joe thinks this is going to win him voters, he's dumber than we thought

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s environmental policies after his speech Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: If Joe thinks this is going to win him voters, he's dumber than we thought. There's a reason America rejected Bernie twice. Only 1% of people say global warming is a concern. One percent. Certain parts of the world will get a tiny bit warmer, but the United States will be just fine. We're getting a lot of "the boy who cried wolf" vibes now.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
USA TODAY

Why Biden is still mulling whether to roll back Trump's China tariffs to fight inflation

WASHINGTON – Mitch Spencer’s business costs soared after the U.S. slapped tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese imports four years ago. Spencer’s company, Polaris Rare Earth Materials, based in Carmel, Indiana, makes engine parts with its business partner at a factory in China and sells them primarily to the automotive industry in the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy