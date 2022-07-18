ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim named in Sunnyvale neighborhood shooting

By Stacie Strader
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police release the name of a shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Joplin Police Department states someone reported a shooting in the area of 35th Street and Finley Avenue.

>Previous article: Joplin Police Shooting Investigation in Sunnyvale Neighborhood

Officers got there and found an adult male with a gunshot wound and immediately started rendering aid. EMS got there and took over treatment. They took the man to a hospital.

Today, police identified that man as 34-year-old Gregory A. Hallstrom of Joplin. Police didn’t have an update on his condition this afternoon.

Detectives continue investigating. They have not made any arrests related to this case. If you have information for the police, call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

Joplin Police conduct shooting investigation in Sunnyvale Neighborhood.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

