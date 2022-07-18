ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo celebrates completion of second of 3 chemical weapons destruction campaigns

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

More than 383,000 mustard agent-filled 105mm projectiles have been destroyed at the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant (PCAPP), a representative for PCAPP announced Monday.

The Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives (PEO ACWA) will hold an event recognizing the completion of the second of three chemical weapons destruction campaigns at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Sangre De Critsto Arts and Conference Center's Jackson Conference Center at 210 N. Santa Fe Ave. in downtown Pueblo.

The event is open to the public and will include light refreshments. Directions and parking informationmay be found on the PEO ACWA website. Business casual attire is suggested. The event will belivestreamed on the PEO ACWA YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The first campaign was the destruction of 155mm shells, also filled with mustard agent, which was completed in September 2020, according to a spokesperson for PCAPP.

The final campaign is the planned destruction of 4.2-inch mortar shells, set to be complete by late September 2023.

