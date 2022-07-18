La Crosse police seek public’s help to investigate shots fired Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is seeking the public’s help in connection with reports of shots fired early Sunday.

Police responded to complaints of shots being fired at about 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Winnebago Street.

Several callers to the Emergency Dispatch Center reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Officers discovered spent shell casings in the area of 500 Fifth Avenue South. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have video cameras in the area is asked to contact the Police Department at (608) 782-7575. Tips can be provided anonymously to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 784 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via cellphone.

