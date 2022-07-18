Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy week ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies tonight with lows ranging from low 60s in the suburbs to low 70s in the city.

More humid and hotter on Tuesday thanks to a strong southwest wind. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A spotty shower is possible Tuesday night, but the overall best chance for rain will be for areas north of us in Wisconsin.

A breezy west wind will boost highs to near 90 degrees on Wednesday.

Low 90s for Thursday and Friday. Humidity levels remain elevated through the weekend.

Next chance for showers will be this weekend, with scattered shower chances in the forecast. Up to a quarter of an inch of rainfall is possible.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, warm and humid. Low 70°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and humid. High 89°