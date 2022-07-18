ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy week ahead

By Albert Ramon
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies tonight with lows ranging from low 60s in the suburbs to low 70s in the city.

More humid and hotter on Tuesday thanks to a strong southwest wind. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A spotty shower is possible Tuesday night, but the overall best chance for rain will be for areas north of us in Wisconsin.

A breezy west wind will boost highs to near 90 degrees on Wednesday.

Low 90s for Thursday and Friday. Humidity levels remain elevated through the weekend.

Next chance for showers will be this weekend, with scattered shower chances in the forecast. Up to a quarter of an inch of rainfall is possible.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, warm and humid. Low 70°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and humid. High 89°

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and windy conditions to continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered clouds with temperatures in the low 70s are expected to start Thursday, then it will be breezy and hot in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s with westerly wind gusts around 30 miles per hour. A late day shower or storm is possible.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Alber Ramon, it will be partly cloudy for Friday, with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances increase Friday night and linger through Saturday morning. There will be another chance for rain for Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. Highs will cool late this weekend, with temperatures in the low 80s on Sunday.Humidity levels will increase through the weekend, then decrease early next workweek. Slight rain chances and highs in the 80s are expected for Monday through Wednesday.TONIGHT:  A few clouds, breezy and warm. Low 70°THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and hotter. A late day shower or storm is possible. High 92°FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 91°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A sunny day is ahead. Wednesday's temperatures will be in the upper 80s with breezy conditions. Temperatures climb to the 90s Thursday with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. The next chance for storms arrive over the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Race to Mackinac kicks off Friday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The annual Race to Mackinac sets sail Friday afternoon. It's a Chicago lakefront tradition, more than 100 years old. The race starts east of Navy Pier and continues to Mackinac Island. More than 40 sailboats will leave from Chicago's lakefront at 2:45 p.m. You can watch the coverage live at https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/live
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Wicker Park Fest kicks off this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wicker Park fest kicks off this weekend. Check out the three-day music festival on Milwaukee Avenue, North Avenue and Paulina Street. The festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday and goes until Sunday at noon. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is expected. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Sundays on State Street returns downtown this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With only a few more weekends to enjoy summertime in Chicago, the Loop Alliance is bringing back "Sundays on State Street."This Sunday you can catch a special dance group that has grown to be more than just a team."Since we're a family, we treat each other as family, and we talk to each other as family, and we look at each other as family. That's why we say we're in a dance family and we do everything the same," said Ramiyah Walls. Walls is the captain of "Too Much Swagg."You can catch them at 3 p.m. at the Randolph tent. They're one of dozens of performers, vendors, restaurants, and more set to take over the downtown area Sunday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Boating welcomes all': Meridian Private Yachts participating during Black Yacht Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – An entrepreneur whose love of boating led him to launch a business on Lake Michigan. He started small and now owns a fleet of yachts that would make anyone in the maritime industry envious.It is the lap of luxury. A 62-foot yacht showcasing stunning views of Chicago's skyline and the tranquility and beauty of Lake Michigan.Captain Cliff Bishop wants you to know all of this is accessible for many."It's attainable, it can happen. I've come from humble beginnings, and I would have never thought in a million years that I would be standing here interviewing with you...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Fire Department performs water rescue demonstration at 57th Street beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters were in the air and water as the Chicago Fire Department held a rescue demonstration at 57th Street beach Friday.Divers were seen jumping from a helicopter. They would do this to try and save a swimmer who is unable to make it back to shore. A little later, a boat comes by to pick up the divers, and the person who was saved.Speaking at the event, fire commissioner Annette Nance Holt says it's important that people follow one key piece of advice."We are here today to stress that no one should be swimming when lifeguards are not present, or when the red flags are in place at the beaches," Holt said. Fire crews say also you should never swim alone.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Kids just learning to bike and swim will join Kids Tri at Chicago Triathlon in August

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Triathlon will once again take over the Lakefront at the end of August, as athletes swim, bike, and run to the finish line. Getting a chance on the kids' course will be more than 40 mostly first-timers from East Garfield Park and Englewood. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek takes us to their practice to find out what's behind the kids taking on this major feat. On a picture perfect afternoon in Humboldt Park, 10-year-old Shalimar is doing something she's never done before. "It's kind of hard for me, because I don't know how to ride a...
CHICAGO, IL
