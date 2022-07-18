ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Does Idaho Have the Only City In America Named Boise?

By Kevin Miller
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boise, Idaho, is one of the country's most unique and friendly cities and perhaps the world. It's one of the rare cities that's mentioned in a few songs. Old folks remember the iconic intro to Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Gimmie Three Steps' or Jewel's 'The Boise Song.' And we all know it's Boy-see,...

liteonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
opb.org

Boise passes resolution to minimize the impact of Idaho abortion ban

The Boise City Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday saying the city will not ask law enforcement to direct resources towards investigating abortion providers when a state trigger law goes into effect. Mayor Lauren McLean spoke before the vote saying Boise has higher priorities when it comes to public safety.
BOISE, ID
nwpb.org

Idaho Rancher Fined $1200 For Abuse Of 98 Cattle

A north Idaho court has levied $1200 in court costs to a cattle rancher who pleaded guilty to charges of animal abuse. It’s a lenient sentence if you consider the punishment in Oregon or Washington. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports. (Runtime 1:23) Ninety-eight of Doug Towles’ cows were found dead...
OROFINO, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Why Idaho is One of The Worst States for Teachers

Yesterday afternoon, it was reported by our friends a KTVB7 that West Ada School District approved a pay raise for district staff. The change will include a base pay rate of $15 per hour. Now, it’s no secret that our teachers and school staff are important. With a lot of attention focused on the safety of our schools lately, there is no doubt that school employees deserve to be compensated accordingly, especially our teachers.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Does Idaho Have the Most Affordable Tax on Gas?

After what feels like a lifetime, the people of Boise can now get gas for their vehicles for (get this) under $5 a gallon. While that's still expensive, it's somewhat of a relief from the $5.20/gallon most of us were seeing just a week ago. But how much of that price per gallon goes to Uncle Sam?
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Washington Irving
107.9 LITE FM

22 Wicked Ways We’d Love to Slightly Inconvenience Boise [pics]

Growing up, did you ever pull the "I'm not touching you" finger-near-your-sibling's-face bit?. Yeah? So did we. This is kind of like that, but for grown-ups. Check out the 22 wicked ways we'd slightly inconvenience Boise if given the opportunity. From petty to first-world-problems-evil, we delightfully went there. PS, 21...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

If You’re Not Doing THIS in Boise Sunday, You’re Doing it Wrong

Here in the Treasure Valley, we love Mexican food and margaritas. And we’re not just speaking for ourselves – although we do, too!. But this is clearly evident by the amount of convenient and authentic taco trucks we have scattered all throughout the valley, as well as the number of Mexican restaurants that are absolutely to die for.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#French
107.9 LITE FM

Utah Beats Idaho as Hottest Market for Residential Construction

For what seems like years now we have been talking about how Idaho is leading the country in new home construction and home sales with so many people moving into the state. The Treasure Valley is continuing to see people move in from all over. In a new study Utah is taking the rains and Idaho is not upset about it at all.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Idaho lawmakers react to Rep Dorothy Moon being elected chair of IDGOP

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Republican Convention wrapped up in Twin Falls this past weekend, and the election of Stanley Rep. Doroth Moon to IDGOP chair is receiving some reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. About 700 delegates from across Idaho attended the IDGOP Convention...
TWIN FALLS, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
svinews.com

Fires from Idaho and Utah bring smoke to valley skies

Smoke from regional fires has made its way into Star Valley this week. The main culprit is the Bray Fire outside of Twin Falls, Idaho which as of Tuesday July 19, had burned approximately 8,000 acres. According to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management, winds are driving the blaze and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Hey Idaho veterans! Did you know?

Since Nov. 10, 2014, veterans who present valid documentation showing proof of honorable discharge from military service will be provided veteran designation on their Idaho Driver’s license or state-issued identification card. There is no charge to add the veteran designation to a new or renewed Idaho driver’s license or identification card. There will be a $15 duplicate card fee to add a veteran designation at any other time. The designation is permanent and will not incur any additional cost.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy