NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dr. Oneeka Williams is a urologist and surgeon at Emerson Health in Concord and the author of more than half a dozen books. Her children’s book series follows "Dr. Dee Dee Dynamo" as she uses her surgical skills to fix problems on Earth and in space. Dr. Dee Dee Dynamo is also guided by five habits of positivity. Williams has now written a book for adults about those habits called Not Today Negativity: 5 Habits of Positivity to Cope, Hope and Be Well in Tough Times.

CONCORD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO