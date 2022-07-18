ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

[PHOTOS]: First Responders Battle Fire at Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse

107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fire broke out at the Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse on Monday afternoon. Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said...

liteonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Youth Ranch Updates Community Following Massive Fire

It didn't take long for the massive plume of smoke to hit social media platforms all across the treasure valley on Monday, July 18th. An intense response from Boise Fire Department along with some frightening visuals on social media and from various points around town really sparked panic. We quickly...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Large fire guts Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse

BOISE — More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to a large fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse on Monday afternoon. The three-alarm blaze burned at the warehouse location at 5465 W. Irving St. in Boise. “As you can see, we had a pretty extensive fire here,” said Aaron Hummel, operations and EMS division chief for the Boise Fire Department, during a media briefing near the fire site. He...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
Boise, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Rescuers searching for missing teenager at Idaho reservoir

Ada County Sheriff’s marine deputies have been looking for a 16-year-old boy who fell off a personal watercraft at Lucky Peak on Monday night. The boy was not wearing a life vest and did not resurface, according to Ada County. The boy was on the craft with another person, also not wearing a life jacket, near Barclay Bay around 9 p.m. At that time, the craft hit a wave and the boy fell in. ...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna police respond to reports of gas siphoning

KUNA, Idaho — Multiple Kuna residents are reporting that their gas was siphoned out of their car overnight. According to the Kuna Police Department, several people living in neighborhoods near Linder and Ardell roads woke up to open gas caps on their vehicles that were parked on the street.
KUNA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise Fire Department#First Responders#Accident#Bear#Boise Firefighters
Idaho State Journal

Search continues for Idaho man whose vehicle went into river

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers are searching for a man whose vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on Thursday, July 14. In a Facebook post Saturday, the sheriff’s office said Milt Alley went missing after his vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley’s vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident. Alley is from Garden Valley, according to the...
BOISE COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Stop Flushing These Items Down the Toilet Immediately! [pics]

Toilet paper by nature is flushable. T-shirt remnants, kitty litter, and cooking grease are not. Back in 2022, the City of Nampa pleaded with its residents to stop flushing paper towels and napkins down the toilet. That same year, the City of Meridian devised their "four P's" plan that states pee, poop, (toilet) paper, and puke are toilet OG's, while all other miscellaneous items are threats.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fish & Game officials rescue tangled up heron in Nampa area

NAMPA – On Thursday, July 14, Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a heron that was tangled up in a fishing line at Wilson Springs Ponds in Nampa. Regional Wildlife Manager Ryan Walrath and Conservation Officer Matt O’Connell responded and were able to free the bird and release it safely nearby.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Post Register

Friends of hit and run victim in Nampa to hold auction

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Friends of a hit-and-run victim are holding an auction to raise money for medical and legal fees. Talia Elerick, 25, had her leg amputated after officials say a 32-year-old driver hit her. She's currently being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. “We’re trying to...
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Does Idaho Have the Most Affordable Tax on Gas?

After what feels like a lifetime, the people of Boise can now get gas for their vehicles for (get this) under $5 a gallon. While that's still expensive, it's somewhat of a relief from the $5.20/gallon most of us were seeing just a week ago. But how much of that price per gallon goes to Uncle Sam?
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moose on the loose in Hidden Springs

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — A moose is on the loose in a Hidden Springs community, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). IDFG is asking for community members to keep their distance and not engage with the moose if they make contact. When moose are threatened, they may charge at humans or other animals like dogs or try and flee and potentially be hit by oncoming traffic.
HIDDEN SPRINGS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Toy Store Returning to Idaho Later this Year

The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
107.9 LITE FM

22 Wicked Ways We’d Love to Slightly Inconvenience Boise [pics]

Growing up, did you ever pull the "I'm not touching you" finger-near-your-sibling's-face bit?. Yeah? So did we. This is kind of like that, but for grown-ups. Check out the 22 wicked ways we'd slightly inconvenience Boise if given the opportunity. From petty to first-world-problems-evil, we delightfully went there. PS, 21...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy