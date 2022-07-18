ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fairfield by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern New Haven AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.ct.gov/deep/aqi
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Southern Middlesex, Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southern Middlesex; Southern New London AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Southern Middlesex, Southern New London. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.ct.gov/deep/aqi
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Putnam; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Westchester County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 114 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nyack, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ossining and Hawthorne around 120 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Bedford around 130 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 135 PM EDT. Mahopac around 140 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Hudson The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rutherford, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained spotter has reported weak rotation with this storm in Bloomfield NJ. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Teterboro around 100 PM EDT. Ridgefield around 110 PM EDT. Upper West Side around 115 PM EDT. Fort Lee around 120 PM EDT. Harlem around 125 PM EDT. Mott Haven and Riverdale around 130 PM EDT. East Tremont around 135 PM EDT. Throgs Neck Bridge and Co-op City around 145 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Orange; Putnam AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties: Orange, Putnam. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Sunday. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll free number is 1 800 5 3 5, 1 3 4 5.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties: Nassau, Suffolk. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll free number is 1 800 5 3 5, 1 3 4 5.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN ESSEX HUDSON PASSAIC UNION IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) ORANGE QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Union AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Bergen, Eastern Passaic, Hudson, Essex, Union. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.njaqinow.net
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northeastern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brookville, or over Syosset, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Levittown and Syosset around 240 PM EDT. Plainview and Woodbury around 245 PM EDT. Huntington, Farmingdale and Cold Spring Harbor around 250 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Melville around 255 PM EDT. Lindenhurst and Dix Hills around 300 PM EDT. Deer Park and Babylon around 305 PM EDT. Commack around 310 PM EDT. Islip, Brentwood, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Smithtown and Bay Shore around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Islip Terrace, Nesconset, East Meadow, Carle Place, Jericho, Old Brookville, Upper Brookville, Roslyn Heights, East Northport and East Islip. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Otsego; Putnam; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bronx, Nassau, New York, Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bronx; Nassau; New York; Queens The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Queens County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 117 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mott Haven, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Throgs Neck Bridge around 125 PM EDT. Great Neck and Bayside around 130 PM EDT. Manhasset and Sands Point around 135 PM EDT. Port Washington around 140 PM EDT. Glen Cove around 145 PM EDT. Bayville and Brookville around 150 PM EDT. Syosset and Oyster Bay around 155 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Northern Westchester; Richmond (Staten Is.); Rockland; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties: New York, Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll free number is 1 800 5 3 5, 1 3 4 5.
BRONX, NY

