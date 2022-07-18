ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Herbstreit makes bold college football realignment prediction

By College Football HQ Staff
College Football HQ
 4 days ago
College football realignment is in the air once again after first Texas and Oklahoma announced a move to the SEC, and USC and UCLA followed with a jump to the Big Ten.

That would seem to put college football in a position where it's dominated by two so-called "super-conferences," but Kirk Herbstreit doesn't think it'll stop there.

Where college football realignment is headed next

“The more I listen and more I’m talking to people, I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t settle, ultimately, with three power conferences,” Herbstreit said on ESPN.

Who would that third conference be? Given the state of things, probably not the Pac-12, which just lost its two premier brands and could lose more in the future.

That leaves either the ACC or the Big 12, or perhaps the Big 12 in a merger with the Pac-12, which has been reported this offseason.

The next phase of realignment could involve college football's most famous independent.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Notre Dame,” Herbstreit said.

“But, for argument’s sake, if they eventually give in and go to the Big Ten, that would put the Big Ten at 17. You know the Big Ten is going to get one more or two more, right? So that will change things dramatically.”

Those teams left out of the SEC and the Big Ten will have the incentive to join the presumptive third, upcoming super-conference.

"Whoever's left when the dust settles, they don't go into the SEC, they don't go into the Big Ten, I think there's a good chance we're going to end up with three power conferences right around 20 teams," Herbstreit said.

"What I want to know is what will happen to the teams that are left out of those 55-60 teams in this new world that we're headed towards."

Comments / 28

Mista Mr
4d ago

Not sure how the B1G and PAC12 merger would work with the Rose Bowl at stake. I can see the Big XII expanding taking Colorado back and adding CSU, Wyoming, Air Force and probably asking North Dakota State to come up… But the ACC will be gone… Miami, FSU, North Carolina and Ga Tech, all make sense to head to the SEC… I can see Syracuse and Boston College, joining the B1G.. The Pac12 will be left with all WAC schools… If Oregon and Washington leaves, the PAC12 might as well shut down.

Reply(7)
3
Jeff Miller
3d ago

I like listening to Kirk Hirbstreit views and opinions, same with Paul Finebaum's. Like them or hate them, they know more than 98% of your college football fans.

Reply
2
Tim Bogart
3d ago

Notre Dame has had enough chances to join the Big10. They turned them down. Let them go elsewhere.

Reply(1)
4
The Spun

Look: Ryan Day Has Special Message For Ohio State's Band

As Ryan Day prepares Ohio State's football program for the 2022 season, he recognized another one of the school's decorated teams. On Wednesday, the Buckeyes head coach praised the Ohio State Marching Band for its role in making Ohio Stadium "a special place." "There is no band like @TBDBITL -...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Discussed Notable Quarterback Trade

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest splashes this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, he may miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. Depending on the length of Watson's suspension, the Browns may have to trade for another quarterback. Perhaps that'll lead them to...
CLEVELAND, OH
College Football HQ

