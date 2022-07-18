Dickson Fire Department lifts ban on outdoor burning

Following recent rain and break from 90-degree temperatures, the Dickson Fire Department has lifted its ban on outdoor burning.

Dickson Fire Department Fire Marshal Robby Street announced that the department will resume issuing burn permits effective immediately, ending the ban that had been in place since July 6.

“With the popup showers we’ve had in the last few days and the more soaking rain on Monday, we believe we can safely resume outdoor burning under the usual safety guidelines,” Street said. “As temperatures reach back into the 90s this week, we will continue to monitor conditions daily and will issue additional burn bans if necessary.”

The latest burn ban was the first since 2019, and Street said Dickson residents should remain vigilant with all burning.

“We still urge residents to be careful and follow all normal safety procedures when it comes to outdoor burning,” Street said. “The rain we experienced made conditions better but the risks that are inherent in outdoor burning always will require vigilance and precautions.”

Even with the burn ban lifted, residents within the city of Dickson are required to obtain a permit for any outdoor burning of leaves or debris. The permits are free and can be obtained by phone by calling the department at 615-446-6331.

“The permit requirement allows us to regulate outdoor burning based on the conditions,” Street said. “Not only are dry conditions taken into consideration, but the wind also is a risk factor considered in the decision on whether to restrict burning. Those conditions change day to day.”

For residents outside municipalities with full-time fire departments, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division requires burn permits from Oct. 15 to May 15. As in the city, the permits are free but provide the state with a way of regulating burning.

Forestry Division permits for outdoor burning can be obtained at 877-350-BURN (2876) or online at burnsafetn.org.

Anyone living within the borders of a city with a full-time fire department should contact that department about regulations on outdoor burning. Burning without a permit in the city is a violation of the municipal code and can result in a citation.

Outdoor burning precautions

For anyone planning to conduct outdoor burning, the following safety precautions are recommended:

• When possible, contain the material to be burned within a non-flammable structure;

• Clear an area at least 10 feet around the burn site of all combustible materials;

• Do not use an accelerant or fuel to start the fire;

• Maintain a water supply within reach of the burn site;

• Have fire containment tools such as shovels or rakes on site;

• Remain with the fire until it is completely extinguished, and;

• Monitor changes in conditions such as wind that could increase the risk of a fire spreading.

For more safety tips on outdoor burning or to obtain a permit in the city of Dickson, call 615-446-6331. For outside the city limits, call 877-350-2876, go online to burnsafetn.org or contact your local fire department.