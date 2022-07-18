ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding Record Searchlight

UPDATE: Oregon man who drowned at Lake Shasta identified

By Michele Chandler, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sai1B_0gk3Kx8u00

A man who died while swimming in Lake Shasta on Saturday has been identified as 44-year-old Levi Harold Bond of Clackamas, Oregon.

A deputy coroner investigator was sent to the lake at 2:20 p.m. Saturday to investigate a possible drowning. Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim's next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been scheduled.

This case remains under investigation by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Original story:

A 44-year-old Oregon man was pronounced dead at Lake Shasta on Saturday after struggling in the water, authorities said.

Numerous 911 calls came in at 1:21 p.m. on Saturday regarding a possible drowning in the Hirz Bay area of the McCloud River Arm of Lake Shasta, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Boating Safety Unit arrived to find people administering CPR to the victim.

Deputies took over efforts to revive the man until EMS units arrived and continued giving assistance.

"Despite extensive measures, including the use of an automated external defibrillator, the victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel," according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses said the victim belonged to a church group from Oregon. After sitting in the shade, they said he got up, grabbed a plastic pool-type flotation tube and entered the water. He was not wearing a life vest, officials said.

While paddling to reach other members of the group, the victim fell into the water, couldn't grab the tube, dipped underwater and did not resurface.

He remained underwater and estimated 5 to 7 minutes before members of the group located him and brought him back to the shoreline, authorities said.

The victim's name was being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Michele Chandler covers city government and housing issues for the Redding Record Searchlight /USA Today Network. Follow her on Twitter at @MChandler_RS , call her at 530-225-8344 or email her at michele.chandler@redding.com . Please support our entire newsroom's commitment to public service journalism by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: UPDATE: Oregon man who drowned at Lake Shasta identified

Comments / 5

Related
KOIN 6 News

Officials: Clackamas man drowns at Lake Shasta

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man drowned at Shasta Lake in Redding California on Saturday, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that a deputy coroner investigator was sent to Bridge Bay Marina in regards to a drowning around 1:30 p.m. Despite emergency personnel’s attempts at life-saving measures, the victim, identified as Levi Harold Bond from Clackamas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLACKAMAS, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed in Redding rollover crash identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who was killed in a rollover crash in Redding on Wednesday. The coroner’s office says 32-year-old Michael Runyon of Cottonwood was killed. Officers responded to the area of Hartnell Avenue and Shotwick Trail at about...
REDDING, CA
KTVL

Oregon man traveling with church group drowns at Shasta Lake

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — A 44-year-old man traveling with a church group drowned at Shasta Lake Saturday, deputies say. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Hirz Bay area of the McCloud River Arm of Shasta lake just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#Drowning#Searchlight#Journalism#Accident#Ems
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing Portland hiker found in Sandy River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they have found the body of a Portland hiker who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 12. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, crews recovered the body of 53-year-old Christopher Smaka after a 911 caller reported seeing his body in the Sandy River.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Road-rage shooting claims Tigard father while driving from the Oregon coast

A Tigard man died Wednesday after being shot and killed on Oregon 18 northeast of Otis in a suspected road-rage incident. Dennis Anderson, 45, was with his partner of 18 years, Brandy Goldsbury, on a day trip to Lincoln City after a week of COVID-19 quarantine. They were headed back to their Tigard home around 8:30 p.m on July 13 when they noticed a driver in a car trying to pass them, said Goldsbury, 46.
actionnewsnow.com

'Bridge Fire' burns near Douglas City in Trinity County

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is on the scene of a wildfire in Trinity County near Douglas City. The Bridge Fire was reported just before midnight Wednesday night. Firefighters accessed the fire from Union Hill Road and Steel Bridge Road off Highway 299. CAL FIRE said as of 3...
DOUGLAS CITY, CA
KATU.com

Woman missing last seen in Happy Valley found dead

The woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Amy Jean Myhra, 46, was last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace in Happy Valley. She was reported missing Wednesday when she didn’t show up to work that day.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
oregontoday.net

Road Rage from the Coast, July 21

Investigators are updating the description of the suspect vehicle as well as releasing a third photo. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to a 2006. We are releasing the name of the victims in this case. The deceased male victim was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson (45). The passenger in his car was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury (46). Original release – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 P.M. OSP responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County to a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. The suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene. The victim was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured. The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed, and eventually released. OSP Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525. This is an ongoing investigation. OSP Detectives are being assisted by Detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
POLK COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Victim of Redding DUI crash remains in critical condition

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Kevin Rabedew holds onto hope as he remains in critical condition at U.C. Davis after a drunk driver crashed into him Sunday in Redding. "Sitting here reflecting on the last few days has really, kind of, sank in. My body feels so...
kptv.com

Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
MARION COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Driver dies in early morning rollover crash in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A person died in a rollover crash near the Children's Dentistry and Orthopedics in Redding on Wednesday morning, according to Redding Police Department. Police said a report came in at about 1:45 a.m. that a vehicle rolled over and started a fire in the area of Hartnell Avenue and Shotwick Trail.
REDDING, CA
kptv.com

Uber passenger dead, driver seriously injured in N. Portland shooting

Michael Wolfe was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of his young son and the boy’s mother. One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night. New spot set to open Friday in SE Portland provides music...
kptv.com

Rescuers recover body of missing paddleboarder near Frenchman’s Bar Park

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says the body of a missing paddleboarder has been recovered. First responders began the search for the unnamed 30-year-old Hillsboro man Monday. According to officials, the incident happened around 4 p.m. when the man ended up in the water before going under and not coming back up.
VANCOUVER, WA
nypressnews.com

The lasting effect that Sherri Papini’s faked kidnapping left on a community

A Northern California woman’s disappearance more than five years ago shocked the tight-knit community of Redding, California. The disappearance of Sherri Papini set off a frantic three-week search. Neighbors volunteered for grid searches and law enforcement made finding Papini a top priority. “There was an extreme amount of pressure...
REDDING, CA
KXL

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Crash On I-5 In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A chain reaction of crashes on Interstate 5 southbound approaching 99th Street killed one driver and injured two others on Monday morning. Washington State Patrol says 64-year-old Judith Cherryhomes of Vancouver died after she was hit from behind while stopped in traffic in the right lane around 10:00am.
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

1K+
Followers
691
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy