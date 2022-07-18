UPDATE: Oregon man who drowned at Lake Shasta identified

A man who died while swimming in Lake Shasta on Saturday has been identified as 44-year-old Levi Harold Bond of Clackamas, Oregon.

A deputy coroner investigator was sent to the lake at 2:20 p.m. Saturday to investigate a possible drowning. Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim's next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been scheduled.

This case remains under investigation by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Original story:

A 44-year-old Oregon man was pronounced dead at Lake Shasta on Saturday after struggling in the water, authorities said.

Numerous 911 calls came in at 1:21 p.m. on Saturday regarding a possible drowning in the Hirz Bay area of the McCloud River Arm of Lake Shasta, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Boating Safety Unit arrived to find people administering CPR to the victim.

Deputies took over efforts to revive the man until EMS units arrived and continued giving assistance.

"Despite extensive measures, including the use of an automated external defibrillator, the victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel," according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses said the victim belonged to a church group from Oregon. After sitting in the shade, they said he got up, grabbed a plastic pool-type flotation tube and entered the water. He was not wearing a life vest, officials said.

While paddling to reach other members of the group, the victim fell into the water, couldn't grab the tube, dipped underwater and did not resurface.

He remained underwater and estimated 5 to 7 minutes before members of the group located him and brought him back to the shoreline, authorities said.

The victim's name was being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Michele Chandler covers city government and housing issues for the Redding Record Searchlight /USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: UPDATE: Oregon man who drowned at Lake Shasta identified