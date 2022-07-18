ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa's Dylan Nedved Picked by San Diego

By Iowa Sports Information
 4 days ago

Padres Grab Hawkeye Pitcher in 9th Round

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa redshirt senior Dylan Nedved was selected by the San Diego Padres on Monday in the ninth round of the 2022 Major League Draft. Nedved was the 270th pick overall.

Nedved is the third Hawkeye selected in the top 10 rounds – a first in program history. The right-handed pitcher joins Adam Mazur in San Diego, while Peyton Williams was selected in the seventh round by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Head coach Rick Heller has now coached 26 MLB Draft picks during his tenure in Iowa City. The three picks this season are the most for the program since 2018 when five players were selected.

Nedved was a jack-of-all-trades pitcher for the Hawkeyes during the 2022 season, spending time as a starter, long reliever and closer. The Shawnee, Kansas, native went 6-2 with a 3.47 ERA with three saves in 19 appearances, including six starts. He finished with 75 strikeouts (to 28 walks) over 72 2/3 innings.

For the season, Nedved’s 20 appearances were the third-most in the Big Ten and he also tied for fifth in fewest hits allowed (51), sixth in batting average against (.202), tied for sixth in fewest runs allowed (28), tied for seventh in fewest earned runs allowed (28), eighth in ERA (3.47) and tied for eighth in wins (6).

In league games, Nedved tied for the lead in wins (5), while ranking third in ERA (2.72), tied for third in fewest runs/earned runs (12/12), fourth in batting average against (.190), tied for fourth in saves (3) and tied for fifth in strikeouts looking (14).

For his career, Nedved finished 11-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 75 career games. He had 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings and finished with 12 saves, the eighth-most in program history.

Johnson, Bruce IV Raising Stakes in '22

Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson have the same thoughts, just from a different angle. The two Iowa wide receivers, coming off a true freshman season which they both made an impact on the Hawkeyes’ offense, want to do more. And when Charlie Jones left the program in the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City, IA
