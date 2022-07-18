Opinion: Golden State Warriors Should Sign LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge is still a free agent on July 18. The veteran forward played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and I think the Golden State Warriors should sign him.

View the original article to see embedded media.

July 18 marks the 19th day of free agency, and seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge still remains a free agent.

Aldridge played 47 games last season for the Brooklyn Nets, and he averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign the soon to be 37-year-old.

Why The Warriors?

Aldridge is far past his prime, but he still a very solid role player who can shoot at a high level from the mid-range and protect the paint.

Last season, he shot 55% from the field, and he also averaged 1.0 blocks in less than 23 minutes per game.

The Warriors are coming off winning the NBA Championship this past season, so they do not need to make big moves to the roster.

Instead, they need to make small moves that could pay off dividends during the postseason.

2020 second overall pick James Wiseman did not play in a game this past season, and while he has played in NBA Summer League, Aldridge could be good insurance.

For Aldridge, he has never been on a team that has made the NBA Finals, and he is going into his 17th year in the league.

This would be the perfect place for him to end his career, and make an impact on a team that could potentially get him a ring.

Quietly, he has made more All-Star Games than players such as Blake Griffin, Rajon Rondo, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry and others.

Adding a title to his resume could help him end up in the Basketball Hall of Fame.