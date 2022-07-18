ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Four-Time NBA All-Star And Former Top-5 Draft Pick Remains Unsigned

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OYPT_0gk3KlnQ00

DeMarcus Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA performer and the No. 5 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, is still one of the key names available in NBA free agency.

View the original article to see embedded media.

From 2014-2017, there may not have been a better center in the NBA than DeMarcus Cousins. The former No. 5 overall pick in 2010 was a bruiser that punished teams on the interior when he first entered the league and over time, he began to adapt to the “new age” NBA in which centers started to take their games out onto the perimeter.

Once a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA performer, Cousins, 31, still finds himself as an unrestricted free agent this summer simply because of his injury history.

Cousins suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon during the 2017-18 season and then he suffered a torn left quadriceps muscle that left him sidelined indefinitely with the Golden State Warriors during the 2018-19 season.

In the offseason following his time with the Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins was preparing to join the Los Angeles Lakers and then he suffered a torn left ACL, forcing him to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

In three straight years, Cousins suffered three major left leg injuries, derailing his career as many knew it.

Fighting for opportunities coming off of these injuries, specifically his ACL injury, DeMarcus Cousins has since spent time with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and most recently, the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season.

Playing in a total of 17 games with the Bucks and 31 games with the Nuggets during the 2021-22 season, Cousins averaged a combined 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and shot 46% from the floor in about 15.0 minutes per game.

He may be older and not have the same level of stamina he had in previous years, but DeMarcus Cousins can still be a valuable bench talent for a contending team in this league.

It will be very interesting to see whether or not a team looks to give the veteran All-Star another chance to prove himself during the 2022-23 season.

Comments / 2

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA All-Star Guard Reportedly On The Trade Block

The Utah Jazz have already traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale this offseason. Could Mike Conley be next? It's certainly possible. According to Tony Jones of the Athletic, the Jazz have engaged teams in trade talks involving Conley. However, those talks haven't really gone anywhere. Conley, 34, is set to...
NBA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
Inside The Warriors

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#2010 Nba Draft#The Los Angeles Lakers#Acl#The Milwaukee Bucks
E! News

See Steph Curry's Slam Dunk Tribute to Daughter Riley on Her 10th Birthday

Watch: Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style. Steph Curry recently celebrated his and Ayesha Curry's oldest daughter, Riley Curry, turning 10 years old—and in her honor, the NBA star shared a sweet tribute dedicated to the special occasion. "July 19, 2012," he captioned an Instagram photo featuring Riley. "10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please….We love you."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Promised To LeBron James And Anthony Davis That He Would Make Sacrifices To Fit With The Team Before He Got Traded, Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Reveals

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More. Klay Thompson's latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant may deserve an award of its own. During the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, the Golden State Warriors player received the title of Best Comeback Athlete. In the middle of his acceptance speech, the NBA champion looked back on the places and people who inspired him to dream big.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Shares His Honest Views On What Will Happen If Kevin Durant And Jimmy Butler Join Forces: "The League Is In Trouble Because The Greatness Of KD Now Gets Elevated With The Best Coach In The NBA."

The future of Kevin Durant has been the burning topic in the NBA over the last few weeks. He shocked the world after requesting a trade a couple of weeks ago. After all, it's not common to see a player of KD's caliber request a trade after signing a new contract with a franchise.
MIAMI, FL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy