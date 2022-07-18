Washington state primary election 2022: Your ballot guide to Kitsap County races
Voters in Kitsap County will help narrow candidates in seven races with more than two candidates in the Aug. 2 primary.
Ballots for the primary were set to be mailed by July 15 by the Kitsap County Auditor's Office. If you do not receive your ballot by July 21, you should contact the auditor's office to get a replacement ballot. You can reach the auditor's office at 360-337-7128 or at auditor@kitsap.gov. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Once you have received your ballot, visit kitsapsun.com's coverage of all the races to help cast your vote. You can also receive information through Kitsap County's Official Local Voters' Pamphlet.
Kitsapsun.com Aug. 2 primary race coverage
Kitsap Sun staff formulated and sent questions to candidates in five Kitsap races that had three or more candidates, meaning the primary will determine which two candidates move forward to the Nov. 8 general election. The top two vote-getters in each race, regardless of party affiliation, will move on. Here are the Q&As.
Other coverage
Turning in your ballot in Washington state's all-mail election
To turn in your ballot, you can visit one of the county's 24-hour ballot dropboxes located at locations around the Kitsap Peninsula. Ballots must be dropped off at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. Locations are:
- Bainbridge Island School District, 8489 Madison Ave. NE
- Norm Dicks Government Center, 345 Sixth St., Bremerton
- Sylvan Way Branch, Kitsap Regional Library, 1301 Sylvan Way, Bremerton
- Marvin Williams Recreation Center, 725 Park Ave., Bremerton
- Burley Store, 14972 Bethel-Burley Road SE, Port Orchard
- Norwegian Point Park, 38950 Hansville Road NE, Hansville
- Indianola Tennis Courts, 20761 Greenwood Street NE
- Central Park, 15378 Washington Ave. NE, Keyport
- North Kitsap Fire & Rescue, 26642 Miller Bay Road NE, Kingston
- Village Green Park, 10810 NE West Kingston Road, Kingston
- Manchester Stormwater Park, 2399 Colchester Drive E, Port Orchard
- Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, 2500 Ohio St. NSB, Silverdale
- Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, 886 Barclay St., Bremerton
- West Side Improvement Club, 4109 West E St., Bremerton
- S’Klallam Tribal Center, 31912 Little Boston Road NE, Kingston
- Kitsap County Auditor’s Office, 619 Division St., Port Orchard
- SKFR Station 8, 1974 Fircrest Drive SE, Port Orchard
- SKFR Station 17, 7990 McCormick Woods Drive SW, Port Orchard
- Poulsbo Fire Station, 911 NE Liberty Road, Poulsbo
- Olympic College, 1000 Olympic College Way NW Poulsbo
- Green Mountain Elementary School, 3860 Boundary Trail NW, Bremerton
- CK School District (Jenne-Wright Building), 9210 Silverdale Way NW, Silverdale
- Southworth WSF Terminal, 11677 SE Southworth Ferry Drive, Port Orchard
- Suquamish Tribal Council Bldg., 18490 Suquamish Way NE, Suquamish
- Tracyton - Bremerton Elks, Lodge 1181, 4131 Pine Road NE, Bremerton
You can also mail your ballot via the U.S. Postal Service. Ballots must be marked by Aug. 2 to count in the primary election.
Registering to vote
If you live in Kitsap County and have not yet registered to vote, you can do so up until primary election day. You can register to vote at www.VoteWA.gov. The deadline for registering online or by mail is July 25.
Until 8 p.m. on Election Day, those wanting to register to vote can do so at the Kitsap County Auditor's Office at 619 Division St. in Port Orchard.
According to the auditor's office, registration will also be available on July 30 and Aug. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at vote centers at the Marvin Williams Recreation Center, 725 Park Ave., Bremerton, and the Poulsbo Fire Station at 911 NE Liberty Road.
