Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Menomonee Falls police need help finding a suspect who failed repeatedly to break a jewelry case with a brick

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Menomonee Falls Police are looking for a suspect who tried, again and again, to use a brick to steal jewelry from a Kay Jewelers display case.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. June 1 at W161 N9249 Pershing Ave.

According to surveillance tape released by the Menomonee Falls Police Department , a man had a brick in his pocket and threw it at the glass jewelry display case at least 10 times before a store employee chased him out of the store.

The man fled from the store in a tan 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu without license plates.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and reference case number 22-014501.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 888-441-5505, visiting www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or by using the P3 phone app.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Menomonee Falls police need help finding a suspect who failed repeatedly to break a jewelry case with a brick

sofuckinghilarious
4d ago

Do we need to go back to the "cowboy" days? You know, when you enter a privately owned store and attempt to steal from them.......And you get blown in half by a double barrel shot gun......Won't do that again....ever again. And it sends a message for the next criminal.

