Vicksburg, MS

Parish Vicksburg to host inaugural run club on Tuesday

By Joey Fogas
vicksburgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParish Vicksburg will be hosting its first run club on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Drink specials will be available downstairs at the Biscuit Company...

vicksburgnews.com

vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg Convention Center to unveil new website look for 25th anniversary

During the 9th annual Ritz on the River, the Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) will officially unveil a new look for the website. The sleek new design was a collaborative project with Thomas Peters of VenuWorks Corporate and the VCC team. Erin Southard, Executive Director said, “We thought with the 25th...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Benefit for Jeff Crevitt to be held on Sep. 22

A benefit to help Jeff Crevitt will be held on Sep. 17 at the Elks Lodge. Crevitt, a member of the Elks Lodge, went through extensive back surgery which is the cause of the event. There will be a range of activities including a friendly jambalaya cook-off competition. Plates will...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

MSDH will offer free at-home tests starting next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will offer free at-home COVID tests starting on Monday, July 25. Each family has access to eight tests (four packages) of the BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. No doctor’s note is needed. MSDH also stated that these...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Lumumba unapologetic about supporting black businesses

(L to R) Minister Shannon Easter, Minister Barbara Baugh, Wanda Smith, Ambassador Laverne Rainey, Ambassador Artricia Robinson-Chambliss and Pastor Delois Randall. Photo: Chris Young. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a press conference inside City Hall Monday afternoon covering several topics and fielding questions from local news outlets. He introduced...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Health department hosts one-stop shop event for back-to-school forms

In order to accommodate busy parents gearing up for the new school year, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a one-stop shop for required school entry/registration forms. This special two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg native Brad Pennington killed in Jackson

A car chase that led to a crash resulted in the death of U.S. Postal Service employee and Vicksburg native Brad Pennington. Pearl officers attempted to pull over 20-year-old Brandon Andrews on Thursday and eventually chased him into Jackson city limits. Andrews crashed into Pennington’s U.S. Postal service vehicle on Maria Drive and caused him to be transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lululemon store to open in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lululemon storefront will soon open at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. The Madison County Journal reported the Lululemon store will be located in the old Williams Sonoma space. According to Public Works Director Alan Hart, the retailer originally wanted to do a ‘pop-up’ store, but they decided to […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

MSDH offers one-stop shop for school forms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a one-stop shop for required school entry/registration forms. The two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements, as well as their birth certificate.
RIDGELAND, MS
Mississippi Link

Aaron Honeysucker, line dancing champion, a community presence

In different settings, audiences are moved by the sincere dedication that Aaron Honeysucker has for the love of his Jackson community. He founded his line dancing team, Community Health Initiative Obesity Fighters, and moves throughout Jackson – engaging others. The team consists of 4 or 5 instructors who get others who may not be able to afford to go, or who may not be able to be motivated to go, to a gym.
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

City Council denies mayor access to city funds

In a special called Jackson City Council meeting this week, the council voted 5-2 to deny Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba access to city funds [should he request any] to cover the cost of a potential appeal to a court’s ruling in favor of the city council. Lumumba has hinted...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson public pool reopens after closing for 8 years

JACKSON, Miss. — The Soul City Church worked to reopen a Jackson city pool that has been closed for eight years. The Mill Street Pool's new era started off with a church baptizing two of their students. This kicking off an afternoon of celebration with lots of swimming and...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pearl mayor: Police didn’t kill postal worker, Brandon Andrews did

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Mayor Jake Windham says his officers are not responsible for the death of a Jackson mailman Thursday, absolving his police force of any wrongdoing after chasing a suspect into Jackson for speeding. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the gentleman that passed away yesterday,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Jackson

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Some Jackson residents complaining about sky-high water bills

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents who just endured weeks of a boil water notice are getting sticker shock with their new water bills. "My last bill was $1,818. Before that, it was $1,560," said Jackson resident Diane Jackson. "Apparently, they're not sending people out to see the meter every month."
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Former JPD, Flowood officer killed on Bailey Avenue Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating the death of one of its former officers. No name has been released, but Assistant Chief Joseph Wade said a former JPD and Flowood officer was killed around 10 p.m. Thursday night on Bailey Avenue. Wade said investigators received a 911 call...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. Postal Service employee killed in Jackson crash

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police announced they arrested a 20-year-old Flowood man after a chase into Jackson on Thursday, July 20. According to Greg Flynn, the public information director for the City of Pearl, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry for speeding on Interstate 20 W. just before […]
JACKSON, MS

