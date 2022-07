LeBron James is perhaps the most celebrated and criticized athlete of his generation. His career arc is well documented, going from being perceived as one of the NBA’s worst clutch performers to a solidified all-time great. In a clip from the most recent episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, James was asked if he thinks about missing a game-winning shot before he takes it or the failure that comes along with it.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO