Council approves temporarily paying Police Chief mileage to commute from Nebraska. HOT SPRINGS – Law enforcement was a topic of considerable discussion at last week’s Hot Springs City Council meeting, as the seven members present passed a motion, 4 to 3, authorizing current Police Chief Jen Winscot to continue working as the chief part-time, following her anticipated July 31 resignation from her full-time post. As part of the same motion, the council also agreed to pay mileage for one round trip per week to commute from her new home in Sidney, Neb. The part-time hours are not to exceed 39 hours per week and can be for up to a six month period.

HOT SPRINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO