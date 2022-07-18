Rainfall check-in: How are we doing this summer around Tampa Bay?

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Pinellas County in west central Florida Central Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Macdill Air Force Base, and will be near Downtown Saint Petersburg, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Seminole, Gulfport, Treasure Island, Kenneth City, South Pasadena, Madeira Beach and Bay Pines. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
