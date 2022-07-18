ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainfall check-in: How are we doing this summer around Tampa Bay?

 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — It would be wise to keep those umbrellas close each day because we are officially in the heart of west-central Florida's rainy season!. This time of year, abundant atmospheric moisture, instability, and colliding sea breezes lead to erupting thunderstorms and heavy downpours almost daily. While...

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's summer nights are getting warmer

TAMPA, Fla — Feeling like these Florida nights aren't cooling off quickly enough? There's some truth to that. Climate Central states that "extreme summer nights are warming nearly twice as fast as extreme summer days." The graphic below shows the warming of our low temperatures over a 51-year period....
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Cruise around Tampa Bay in Riverwalk's classic car boats

TAMPA, Fla. — Untying the ropes on the boats tethered to the docks in the heart of downtown Tampa, general manager Emily Meister, prepares to set out in a vessel that turns heads wherever it goes. Taking to the waters of Tampa Bay, Meister is riding in style with...
TAMPA, FL
Florida State
Tampa, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Pinellas County in west central Florida Central Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Macdill Air Force Base, and will be near Downtown Saint Petersburg, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Seminole, Gulfport, Treasure Island, Kenneth City, South Pasadena, Madeira Beach and Bay Pines. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Tampa area still 15% of all home sales in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Realtors reported 85,328 homes were sold in the second quarter of 2022. Tampa, not for the first time, was where 15% of the state’s home sales happened. The next closest part of the state for portion of sales was Miami. The Tampa area remains the spot in Florida with the most home sales in the state, proportionally.
TAMPA, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $223m contract to revamp big Tampa interchange

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay area. Starting in 2023, Lane will widen roads, realign...
TAMPA, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Steaks in St. Petersburg FL 2022

Steak. Who doesn’t love a steak? It’s really quite simple. First, get the highest quality beef. Then decide if you’re going to flip it once, or flip it often. (Milk Street Cooking School says that a very thick steak cooks more evenly when flipped often.) Are you...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Waterspout spotted off Coquina Beach

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — While an overcast sky didn't make for the nicest beach weather Tuesday morning, at least visitors had an interesting view when a waterspout appeared!. A far-offshore shower produced the waterspout around 10 a.m. – not far from the Longboat Key area, according to the National Weather Service. A storm report noted it was about four miles west of the coast.
click orlando

Why are 100-degree days rare in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – It seems like heat waves are becoming more common, especially for Europe. Just this past week, the United Kingdom experienced an all-time high of 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Closer to home, Salt Lake City reached 107 this past Sunday, while Oklahoma City also hit an all-time high...
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sun King Brewery opens in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — There have been a lot of changes across many industries and for several businesses since the pandemic began. One industry majorly affected is craft breweries. There was a wave of breweries that opened and were viable due to a thriving market in the years before the...
SARASOTA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Top Doctors List 2022

Dr. Moreno is the most experienced and advanced spinal surgeon in the Tampa Bay region, helping thousands of patients find relief from pain and restoring their lives. “Most of my patients suffer from severe pain and have a poor quality of life,” Dr. Moreno says. “Because of t... Read More.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Captions company lays off nearly 350 in state, more than 100 in Tampa

A company that provides captioning services for the deaf is laying off 347 employees in Florida, 104 of them in Tampa. CapTel Service Specialist, in two letters to the state, blames the job cuts on a new technology that gives customers a choice of getting “captions through a fully automated” system.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

SeaGlass Tavern is building the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa

Get ready for a whole new aesthetic dining experience in Tampa once Seaglass Tavern officially opens its doors. The interior will be a gorgeous mix of textures “with a San Francisco Wharf feeling,” according to the owners who are meticulously crafting every inch of the restaurant. “Our SeaGlass...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Iconic St. Petersburg diner Kissin’ Cuzzins is for sale

Beloved family-owned restaurant Kissin’ Cuzzins is on the market for nearly $2.5 million. But the current owner and listing agent say fans of the place shouldn’t be too worried about losing the historic eatery. The diner-style restaurant at 951 34th St. N in St. Petersburg was listed through...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

SUV crashes into Einstein Bros. Bagels in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — No one was injured Friday morning when an SUV crashed into an Einstein Bros. Bagels in Tampa. The crash happened around 11:53 a.m. at the restaurant on E. Fowler Avenue. There were about four to five people sitting in the back of the bagel shop when...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

