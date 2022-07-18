ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Troy, WI

Counselor at camp for kids with burn injuries pays it forward

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvBoR_0gk3Hz0z00

EAST TROY, Wis. — A woman who suffered severe burns as a child is returning as a counselor at a summer camp aimed at giving other kids with burn injuries a sense of normalcy.

Tanya Bolchen suffered third-degree burns when an air conditioner exploded inside her grandparents’ Boscobel home when she was just four months old. For years afterward, she felt no one could understand life with burn scars — that is, until a UW Health nurse told her about the Summer Camp for Burn-Injured Youth.

The weeklong camp features many of the traditional summer camp activities and gives kids a chance to interact with others with similar conditions.

“It’s a place you can just go be a kid for a week,” Bolchen told UW Health. “No one’s staring at you, you just get to do camp stuff, there’s horseback riding, (a) climbing tower, swimming, and it’s just a community, it’s your family.”

The event is returning to its full in-person format for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. A smaller, two-phase version was held last year; in 2020, the event moved online.

It is also seeking volunteers; to learn more, visit the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation’s website.

Registration is encouraged by July 31.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Turbo!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s Pet of the Week this week is a beautiful American Blue Heeler mix with a sweet puppy face and an even sweeter personality!. Turbo was an absolute sweetheart in the NBC15 studio and loved getting pets from anyone who would give them to him!
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boscobel, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
East Troy, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Beltline off-ramp closed after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to an off-ramp on the Beltline after a crash Wednesday during rush hour, Dane County Dispatch confirmed. Dispatch said that the call reporting a two-vehicle crash came in just after 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound off-ramp of US 12 at Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Volunteers#Accident#Uw Health#Rewritten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Law enforcement arrests La Crosse man accused of meth trafficking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Authorities arrested a La Crosse man Wednesday for maintaining a drug trafficking place at his Rose Street residence. 57-year-old Bryan Fondren is accused of dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place at 1422 Rose Street. According to the criminal complaint, an investigation showed Fondren was part of an operation dealing large amounts of meth with several other individuals. A federal judge indicted one of those individuals named in the complaint, Todd Valentine, on July 13 for his role in the operation.
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Board approves funding for gun buyback program

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Board paved the way for a gun buyback program Thursday. The board approved a resolution to provide funding for the program, which will be run by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department. The event, tentatively scheduled for August 13, gives residents a chance to safely dispose of unwanted guns. Supporters hope the program will keep weapons out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Baraboo man sentenced in federal meth bust

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo man learned his fate Wednesday after a busted drug deal led to the discovery of hundreds of grams of methamphetamine in his car, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office reported. According to the U.S. Dept. of Justice statement, a federal judge declared Carl Rabe...
BARABOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed when lawn tractor rolls over, pins him, Grant Co. sheriff’s office says

BAGLEY, Wis. — An 84-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in what the Grant County Sheriff’s Office called a farming accident. In a news release Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said Walter Du Charme was operating an older model New Holland lawn tractor at a property on County Highway A in the town of Bloomington around 4:15 p.m. when it rolled over on steep terrain.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy