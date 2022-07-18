ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

GBH's Revs. push back against sanitizing Negro Election Day

wgbh.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevs. Irene Monroe and Emmett G. Price III on BPR | July 18, 2022. On Saturday, Black communities in Massachusetts celebrated Negro Election Day. The holiday in Massachusetts dates back to 1741, celebrating festivities in which enslaved people elected leaders. Revs. Irene Monroe and Emmett G. Price III joined...

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 39

Mike
3d ago

Everyone “end racism” at the same time “segregate everything we want our own”. This is getting out of hand.

Reply
6
Jick Rames
3d ago

I'm sure that in a few years the Democrats will be calling for this made up holiday to replace the 4th of July.

Reply(1)
7
Ruth Ann Hendricks
4d ago

enough already. stop the racial separatism

Reply(2)
36
Related
Boston Globe

In progressive Massachusetts, a long history of white supremacy

It was a deeply unsettling sight, as was surely intended. Two days before the Fourth of July, about 100 white supremacists, their faces covered, marched through the heart of Boston with riot shields, at one point brawling with a Black man. The brazen demonstration, an apparent declaration of strength, heightened...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Andrea Campbell
ABC News

Senators reach deal to clarify 1887 law at center of Jan. 6 attempt to overturn election

As the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol continues to reveal how it says then-President Donald Trump and his allies worked to overturn the 2020 election, a bipartisan group of senators has quietly reached agreement on a sweeping effort to overhaul the very law at the heart of the former president's effort -- the Electoral Count Act of 1887 -- and was set to unveil a bill Wednesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GOBankingRates

The Best Cities in the Northeast To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Many retirees are living on a tight fixed income, but this doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality of life or relocate to an area far away from friends and family. For those looking to live in the Northeast during their golden years, GOBankingRates has identified several cities where you can live well on a budget of $3,000 a month. For this study, only cities with a livability score of 65 out of 100 or higher and a population that was at least 10% comprised of those ages 65 and older were considered.
MEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Black People#Election Local#Black Women#Voting Rights#Negro#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Gbh#Boston Public Radio
US News and World Report

Democrats Cede ‘Party of Education’ Label to GOP: Poll

Democrats are losing the trust of voters on K-12 education issues, and in battleground states there are signs they’ve ceded that trust altogether to the GOP – a historic reversal that comes just months ahead of midterm elections on an issue the Democratic Party has historically dominated. [
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Which Democrats weren't on hand to greet Biden?

SOMERSET - President Joe Biden came to Massachusetts on Wednesday amid his worst poll numbers ever. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were with the president when he arrived, and other local pols also made the scene in Somerset. But presumptive Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey wasn't one of them....
SOMERSET, MA
TheDailyBeast

Federal Judge Nixes Texas Dems’ Push for Expanded Mail-In Voting

A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by the Texas Democratic Party that sought an order to allow mail-in voting for anyone who so chooses. The decision hands Republican Gov. Greg Abbott a major win, and means the state can continue to restrict no-questions-asked voting by mail to seniors, which the Democrats argued amounts to age and race discrimination. “Yes, it is burdensome to be a citizen in a democracy and inconvenient to go to the polls, though those who gave their lives so we could, would wonder why they did if we don’t,” U.S. District Court Judge Fred Biery wrote in his decision, citing legal precedent. “Democracy dies not always by conquering armies but by the slow death of sloth.” Biery concludes the order with a garbled version of Ben Franklin’s famous exchange, writing, “Once asked at the close of the Constitutional Convention, ‘Well Doctor what have we got a republic or a monarchy. A republic replied the Doctor if you can keep it.’”
TEXAS STATE
Boston

Beagles from shuttered Virginia breeding facility coming to Massachusetts for adoption

“It’s not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering." A Virginia beagle breeding facility called Envigo was shut down in early July after federal officials found dozens of violations over the past two years related to the treatment of the dogs. Now, some of the 4,000 beagles rescued are coming to Massachusetts for adoption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy