BURLINGTON, Mass. — An 89-year-old woman who struck a Burlington police officer with her car earlier this month will not face criminal charges, authorities announced Friday. The officer was working a a private construction detail in the area of 26 Beacon Street in Burlington on July 14 when the woman attempted to drive around him, but she instead hit him and kept going north toward Woburn, according to the Burlington Police Department.

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO