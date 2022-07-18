Patrick Tuten appointed to Madison County circuit judgeship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Patrick Tuten has been appointed to the new circuit judgeship in Madison County, according to a spokesperson for Governor Kay Ivey.

Tuten, who currently served as a district judge in Madison County, was selected by the governor from a pool of three finalists that included Huntsville attorney Ron Smith, and Meteasa Collins-Henderson, a family attorney with Legal Services Alabama.

According to the website for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, Tuten has served as a district judge since 2019. Prior to the district judgeship appointment, he was a practicing attorney in Huntsville for over 20 years and legal counsel for the Madison County Republican Executive Committee.

In a letter sent to Tuten, Ivey stated:

As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama. I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama. Please plan to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and work in your position to instill trust in state government. The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow. I appreciate you serving in this capacity, and I am confident you will render valuable service to the citizens of Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey’s letter to Judge Patrick Tuten

“I am appreciative to Governor Ivey for selecting me, and am thankful to have been appointed twice now,” Tuten said. “Serving as District Court Judge for the last 3 1/2 years has been a great year. It has been a pleasure to work with the hardworking judges of Madison County, District Attorney Rob Broussard, Circuit Clerk Debra Kizer, Court Administrator Kim McCoy, Sheriff Kevin Turner, and each and every person who works tirelessly in our Court system to efficiently serve the people of our community despite some of the highest caseloads in the State of Alabama.”

“I love my job and am thankful for the opportunity to continue serving in this capacity,” he continued. “I covet the prayers of my community as I take on this new position.”

As previously reported, the judgeship was reallocated from Jefferson County’s 10th Judicial Circuit in June after Alabama’s judicial resources allocation commission found Madison County lacked a circuit judge.

The move was criticized by local leaders, including Judge Clyde Jones, the man who currently holds the seat in Birmingham.

According to Ivey’s letter, Tuten’s appointment is effective immediately.