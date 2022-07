Nearly two dozen tickets and cases related to Wauwatosa’s protests during 2020 have been dismissed to date. While not stemming from the city’s October 2020 curfew, the tickets were issued to protesters at other points throughout the year. Many of the tickets, costing hundreds or thousands of dollars, were issued for disorderly conduct, obstructing, resisting an officer, disobeying orders and violating the requirement that protesters register for a special event permit.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO