Seen on the Scene: DreamBig

By Photos by Zofia, Co. Photography
Inquirer and Mirror
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 14, 2022) The Dreamland Theater held its DreamBig...

www.ack.net

defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
#Photography#Dreambig#The Dreamland Theater#The Harborview Terrace#Zofia Co
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
Popculture

Country Music Radio DJ Reveals Engagement Alongside Scenic Proposal Photos

Country music radio DJ host Katie Neal has revealed that she's engaged to be married. Neal shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside some scenic photos of the big proposal, as first reported by All Access. "In 2008, Shane and I took a picture together and he said 'We take great pictures, we should get married!' welp...jokes on him," Neal wrote in a post featuring photos of her fiance Shane Mac down on one knee, another of them kissing, and a final picture of the two smiling and holding each other close.
NewsBreak
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Day The Music Died: American Pie’ on Paramount+, Tracking The History And Meaning Of Don McLean’s Legacy Song

Does everyone’s inner child come out when they hear Don McLean’s signature song? That’s what The Day the Music Died: American Pie (Paramount+) posits. The Mark Moorman-directed documentary features interviews with McLean, testimonials from Garth Brooks and others, and a look at the writing and legacy of “American Pie” – all eight-and-a-half minutes of it – which in 2001 was named one of the best songs of the century by the Recording Industry of America and the National Endowment of the Arts.
Rolling Stone

On Deck: Watch Noah Cyrus Perform Three New Songs in This Dreamy Mini-Concert

On Deck is a new Rolling Stone video series that showcases exclusive intimate performances by the music industry’s most exciting stars. In the first installment of this series, Noah Cyrus performs “Ready to Go,” “Mr. Percocet,” and “I Burned Down LA” off her upcoming album, The Hardest Part, to be released on Sept. 16. This performance was filmed at the folksy Topanga Creative Acres ranch. Cyrus is accompanied by Liam Kevany on guitar, Leeann Skoda on guitar and background vocals, Roland Hamilton on keys, Dan Kalisher on pedal steel, and Elias Mallin on percussion.
Billboard

Shenseea’s Sound is More than Just Dancehall

Is enigmatic, sharp, and captivating. Alpha, the Jamaica-born artist’s debut album invites fans into a solid introduction to her musical capabilities across multiple genres, dispelling any notion that the dancehall act could be boxed in. Tapping in with an eclectic group of veteran producers, each song varies in melodies, rhythm, and vocal arrangements.
WWD

Harry Lawtey on ‘Industry,’ Imposter Syndrome and Personal Style

Click here to read the full article. Harry Lawtey is in the middle of a lot of changes — he’s moving apartments from north London to west, finishing up his new TV show “You & Me” and starts filming “Longbourn” in August, a drama centered around the servants of the Bennet family in Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice.” The 26-year-old is a rising star in HBO’s “Industry,” which follows a group of young graduates at an investment bank in the City of London. Lawtey plays the handsomely naive Robert Spearing, an endearing character that’s always putting his wrong foot forward on...
Taste of Country

Dale Watson Asks Fans for Help After His One-of-a-Kind Guitar Is Stolen [Pictures]

Dale Watson turned to social media to ask fans for help in recovering a precious one-of-a-kind guitar after it was stolen in Houston on Saturday night (July 16). Watson posted a picture of his eye-catching, customized guitar on Instagram on Sunday (July 17), writing, "On Saturday, July 16th, at 5:11pm we went to eat dinner at Christie’s Seafood Restaurant in Houston and my black van was stolen while we were eating dinner. All the merch, and my guitar was stolen."
NME

MONSTA X collaborate with producer Sam Feldt on new single ‘Late Night Feels’

MONSTA X have unveiled their collaboration with Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt on ‘Late Night Feels’. On July 21, the K-pop group teamed up with Feldt on his latest single ‘Late Night Feels’, which dropped alongside its accompanying video treatment. In the clip, a number of notable young stars, which include Leenda Dong, Brooke Monk, Alan Chikin Chow and more, transported to a magical world, defined by unadulterated joy and dance.
Pitchfork

“Karaoke”

“Karaoke” is a simple song about complex feelings. While Cass McCombs’ last record, 2019’s Tip of the Sphere, explored the depths of his jam-band fantasies, and his previous single, “Unproud Warrior,” showcased his subtle and elaborate storytelling, “Karaoke” is a reminder of his latent gift for pop songwriting. Backed by a dusky, soft-rock arrangement that sounds a little like Bruce Cockburn’s 1988 environmentalist anthem “If a Tree Falls,” McCombs delivers a vocal line so sweet and intuitive it pretty much invites you to sing along before internalizing what he’s saying—which is exactly the point. In the lyrics, McCombs describes a karaoke performance by the object of his affection so convincing he can’t help but wonder if it’s the real thing, hinting at a larger metaphor about a couple going through the motions. “Is it all some kind of pantomime,” he asks, “playing the role of the romantic?” Co-produced with guitarist Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid, the music lets you imagine the cramped space, the flowing drinks, the unspoken tension, and the desperate hope the dream will live on after the song ends.
Slipped Disc

How to warm up in three vocal styles

An article in the Smithsonian magazine compares pre-performance exercises in western opera, Chinese opera and Carnatic singing.
