AMELIA, Ohio — An Amelia man is in custody after a shooting in Monroe Township Friday morning. Deputies from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2200 block of State Route 125 at around 11:40 a.m. after a resident called 911 and said a man who stays at their residence was shooting at another man. When they arrived, officials found a man who had been shot in the chest and were told the shooter had fled the area in a car.

AMELIA, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO