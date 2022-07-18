ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Navy's Blue Angels name first female fighter jet pilot

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oU6yi_0gk3HOnS00

July 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has selected a female fighter jet pilot to join the Blue Angels' elite flight demonstration team for the first time in the squadron's 76-year history.

Navy Lt. Amanda Lee, who is stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., will start intensive training this fall to pilot one of the six blue and gold F/A-18 Super Hornet jets renowned for performing aerial acrobatics at flight shows and sporting events.

Lee is currently on the flight demonstration team Strike Fighter Squadron 106, known as the Gladiators. Her first event with the Blue Angels is expected sometime early next year, the Navy said.

"When I come into the ready room right now, I'm a pilot first, a person second and my gender really isn't an issue," Lee said in an interview released by the Navy.

Lee is one of six new team members the Blue Angels announced Monday. Other members include a flight surgeon, an events coordinator, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot and an aviation maintenance officer to "replace outgoing team members," according to the Blue Angels statement.

Lee enlisted in the Navy in 2007 and worked as an aviation electronics technician before joining a seaman-to-admiral commissioning program. She participated in an all-female flyover in 2019 to honor the first female Navy jet pilot, Capt. Rosemary Mariner, at her funeral.

While Lee is the first female fighter jet pilot to be accepted into the Blue Angels, she is not the squadron's first female pilot. Marine Maj. Katie Cook, who joined the Blue Angels in 2015, flew the squadron's KC-130 "Fat Albert" logistics aircraft.

"For over 55 years, hundreds of women have served with the Blue Angels representing the very best of the Navy and Marine Corps," the Navy said in a statement.

"We had an overwhelming number of applicants from all over the globe this year," said Capt. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels.

"We look forward to training our fantastic new team members, passing on the torch and watching the incredible things this team will accomplish in 2023."

Comments / 106

Guest
4d ago

If she is a US Naval Aviator she is one of the elite. I watched them fly off and on a carrier flight deck during the Vietnam War and my hat goes off to everyone of them.

Reply(2)
30
David Gonzales
4d ago

They ( women) have the skills to produce same results as men, it’s not about wat u think of the other sex.

Reply(14)
22
Jack Hertz
4d ago

Wow what 60s macho statement. Do you not remember their fight for equality. If they think she a good fit then give praise and do nt judge unless you want to be judged. Just a normal man with respect for any persons abilities regardless race, creed or color. Maybe thats why I have been married to the same woman for over 37 years

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Drive

Nearly Complete Invictus Armed Scout Helicopter Looks Wicked In New Photos

The Invictus 360, a contender to be the US Army’s next attack reconnaissance helicopter, is now over 90 percent finished. Bell has released new pictures and video of the first prototype of its Invictus 360, which it says is now over 90% complete. The advanced helicopter is the company's entry into the Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program, or FARA, where it is going head-to-head with Sikorsky's Raider X.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

11 SEALs, 8 Army Night Stalkers killed 17 years ago today in Operation Red Wings

Today is the 17th anniversary of Operation Red Wings, which claimed the life of 19 U.S. service members in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y. Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson,...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Navy identifies USS Carl Vinson sailor who died

The Navy has identified the sailor who died on the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson while it was docked pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, California, on Sunday. Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, was found unresponsive and the Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department pronounced the sailor dead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
The Drive

First Laser Weapon For A Fighter Delivered To The Air Force

The Air Force now has all the major components for its pod-mounted defensive laser weapon, paving the way for first airborne tests. The U.S. Air Force has received a high-energy laser weapon that can be carried by aircraft in podded form. The news came today when Lockheed Martin disclosed that at least one of the weapons, which it developed, has been delivered to the Air Force for test work. This effort falls within the wider framework of still-evolving plans to have laser-armed fighter jets that can engage enemy missiles, and possibly other targets too.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SFGate

Arlington National Cemetery faces directive to remove killer's remains

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arlington National Cemetery would be required to disinter the remains of a former Navy officer who murdered a junior sailor decades ago under a proposed amendment to the annual defense budget bill. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., submitted the measure...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosemary Mariner
Person
Amanda Lee
The Drive

These Photos From The B-1B’s Latest Guam Deployment Are Just Ridiculous

The Air Force has been pumping out stunning imagery of the B-1B swing-wing bomber during its Bomber Task Force mission in the Pacific. The U.S. Air Force’s latest deployment of B-1B Lancers to the highly strategic Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam has resulted in no shortage of awe-inspiring official photography of the swing-wing bombers in action. As well as posing for the photographer in the air and on the ground during its current Pacific sojourn, the four ‘Bones’ at Andersen have also taken part in the large-scale Valiant Shield exercise. In addition, the bombers have worked alongside Australian allies, reflecting an increasingly important relationship in the region, part of a trilateral advanced defense agreement that also involves the United Kingdom.
PHOTOGRAPHY
nationalinterest.org

Nothing Will Be Able to Hide From the Navy’s New SPY-6 Radar

The AN/SPY-6 family of radar systems is now being integrated as a series of variants intended to meet the mission needs of specific ship classes. Navy destroyers, amphibious assault ships, and even aircraft carriers are now being engineered with a new generation of longer-range high-fidelity radar technology able to identify threats with great specificity.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy Blue Angels#Jets#The U S Navy#The Blue Angels#Gladiators
nationalinterest.org

USS Kennedy Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Hits New Construction Milestone

The U.S. Navy’s second Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS Kennedy (CVN 79), has reached a new milestone and is surging toward operational status alongside the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). According to a recent statement from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipbuilders, after many years of construction, workers have...
MILITARY
LiveScience

World's deepest shipwreck found — a US navy warship sunk in biggest sea battle of WWII

Explorers have discovered the world’s deepest shipwreck after 78 years: a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank during World War II’s biggest naval battle. The explorers found the U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts, nicknamed “Sammy B”, 22,916 feet (6,985 meters) below the surface of the Philippine Sea near Samar, the third largest island of the Philippines. The wreck had snapped in half, and the two pieces lie just 33 feet (10 meters) apart.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MilitaryTimes

Enlisting in the Air Force could land you almost $60,000 in bonus pay

With just over two months left to hit its recruiting goals, the Air Force is dangling hefty enlistment bonuses for anyone who wants to fill a growing list of in-demand jobs. The service on Monday added several more career fields that come with signing bonuses for those who enlist for four or six years by Sept. 30, bringing the total to 22 specialties. Those new options largely focus on computer systems and aircraft maintenance-related fields.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WEKU

Black Marines were 'dogged' on this base in the 1940s. Now they're honored there

A project started in 2019 to restore key buildings used by the first Black Marines — and protect the structures from the effects of climate change — is nearly complete. During the 1940s, about 20,000 men trained under harsh conditions on a racially segregated base in North Carolina known as Montford Point .It's now part of Camp Lejeune — the main Marine Corps infantry base for the East Coast — and is called Camp Johnson after one of those first Black marines, Sgt. Maj. Gilbert "Hashmark" Johnson, a storied drill instructor.
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
401K+
Followers
61K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy