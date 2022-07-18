ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dave was the rock on the board.' Lake Local school board member David VanderKaay dies

By Kelli Weir, The Repository
 4 days ago

LAKE TWP. – One of Stark County’s longest-serving school board members has died.

David VanderKaay , 75, a Lake Local school board member since 1996, died of an apparent medical issue Saturday while traveling overseas with his wife, Gail, according to school officials. Funeral arrangements remain pending.

Lake Superintendent Kevin Tobin said VanderKaay’s death is a significant loss for the Blue Streaks community.

"Dave was the rock on the board," said Tobin, who had worked with VanderKaay in various capacities since 1992. "We would call him the wise old man. He was the voice of reason."

Tobin said VanderKaay, a 1965 Tallmadge High School graduate, was an integral part of Lake Local even before he became a school board member through his involvement with the athletic boosters and various building committees, including the Lake 1-2-3-4 Stadium Committee that led to the construction of Blue Streaks Stadium.

VanderKaay shares his goals for Lake: 2011 Lake Local school board candidate profiles

Tobin said VanderKaay always voted in the best interest of the students, even when he personally opposed the decision.

Tobin recalled when VanderKaay, a man of strong Christian faith, voted to remove the words "belief in God" from the district’s mission statement in 2009. He did it to avoid potential legal consequences that would've harmed the district and its students. He later told community members that Lake shall always be what it is regardless of what it says in the mission statement, Tobin recalled.

"This is a really sad day for the Blue Streaks," Tobin said. "He embodied what we want to be and what we’ve become."

VanderKaay, a former chief executive officer of ArcelorMittal-Kiswire, is survived by Gail, his wife of more than 50 years and who was a longtime bus driver for the district, as well as their sons, Kyle and Aaron, both Lake High graduates.

Lake board to choose new member

The Lake school board now must find Vanderkaay’s successor. Candidates interested in filling the board vacancy must submit their letters of intent by July 27 by either emailing board President Jenny Anderson at andersonjenny@lakelocal.org or dropping them off at the board office.

The person selected by the board will fill the remainder of Vanderkaay’s term that expires Dec. 31, 2023.

Reach Kelli at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com .

On Twitter: @kweirREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 'Dave was the rock on the board.' Lake Local school board member David VanderKaay dies

IN THIS ARTICLE
