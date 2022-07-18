ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police: Glenville man led police on chase Clifton Park, menaced troopers with hammer

By Chuck D
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo .

CLIFTON PARK A Glenville man led state police on a chase Saturday and then menaced troopers with a hammer, state police said Monday.

Panayiotis Menagias, 37, of Glenville, was arrested and charged with menacing a police officer, a felony, along with unlawful fleeing a police officer fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration, felonies, police said.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 146A in Clifton Park, police said.

Troopers attempted to stop Menagias for speeding, but Menagias refused to stop and sped off, police said.

Menagias stopped multiple times during the chase, got out and menaced troopers with the hammer, police said.

Menagias was eventually arrested, processed and released to appear in court later. State police then turned Menagias over to the Schenectady Police Department on a warrant out for him there, police said.

