Emily Ratajkowski And Sebastian Bear-McClard Are Reportedly Getting Divorced After More Than Four Years Together

By larryfitzmaurice
 4 days ago

Looks like it's over for Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Pepe Mendez / GC Images / Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple are divorcing after more than four years of marriage.

Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

"Emily and Sebastian have split," a source told the outlet. "They had been having issues as a couple for a bit."

Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

"Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon."

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

So far, Emily hasn't made a statement regarding the news — and it might be a while before she does, since the model and actor has previously remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Sebastian.

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

The couple married in February 2018, and a few months later, Emily posted a pic of her ring on IG. Other than that, she's been pretty quiet about her (now former) marriage in general.

@emrata / Via instagram.com

Emily and Sebastian share a child together, Sylvester, who she gave birth to in March of last year — and ET's source says that "Emily is focused on herself and their son" amid the split.

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

We'll let you know if any more news develops.

