Onshore showers and storms continue Tuesday

By Jeff Berardelli
 4 days ago
Storms will continue to move inland this evening with temperatures in the 80s across the Bay Area. Rain tapers off after sunset giving way to a partly cloudy sky. A few coastal showers are possible Tuesday morning as lows drop to near 80 degrees.

Once again rain and storms along the coast quickly move eastward during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with isolated coastal showers in the morning and inland storms during the afternoon.

The upper level wind pattern shifts Thursday which means sunnier mornings and stormy afternoons. There will be more coverage of storms heading into this weekend. Lows during this time will be in the upper 70s with highs in the mid 90s.

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

