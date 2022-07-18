ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha police investigate shooting that injured 18-year-old male Monday morning

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of 25th...

www.ketv.com

KETV.com

One person critically injured after stabbing in Lincoln on Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 37-year-old Lincoln man is critically injured after a stabbing in Lincoln on Friday morning, according to authorities. Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing near 11th and O Streets and found a victim with critical injuries, according to Lincoln police. He was...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Fire Investigators Looking Into Cause Of West Omaha House Fire

(Omaha, NE) -- Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning house fire in West Omaha. The fire broke out around 6:00 a.m. at a home near 186th Street and Oregon Circle. Much of the outside of the house became engulfed in flames but firefighters got the fire put out quickly. No one's hurt.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Motorcyclist suffers serious head injuries in crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a motorcyclist suffered a serious head injury when he crashed early Friday morning. Investigators said the man crashed on JFK southbound to I-80 westbound around 1:30 a.m. Paramedics transported him to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim was not wearing a helmet.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with first-degree assault, felony theft and being a habitual criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KETV.com

Lightning sparks fire at Omaha duplex early Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — Lightning sparked a fire at an Omaha duplex early Friday morning, according to Omaha fire investigators. Officials said they quickly put out the flames at the home near 108th and Fort around 1 a.m. A firefighter was evaluated for heat exhaustion, and no one in the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pepper spray incident leads to two arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area responded to a report of a person spraying pepper spray indoors. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Capital Avenue on a report of a person spraying pepper spray in the building.
LINCOLN, NE
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
WOWT

Teens accused of 2021 homicide in Omaha appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prosecutors say three teens were hunting for people when they allegedly stole a car last year and headed for enemy gang territory. An Omaha police detective spent three hours on the witness stand at the Douglas County courthouse. Thursday afternoon, outlining several violent events over just a few days in June of 2021 including murder.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Flames shoot from West Omaha home early Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — Flames shot from the back of a West Omaha house early Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the scene near 186th Street and Oregon Circle shortly before 6 a.m. and immediately started pouring water on the flames. Most of the fire outside the house was extinguished within...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Felipe Vazquez now facing murder charge in 2020 slaying

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Felipe Vazquez, who was convicted in May for the murder of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera, is now facing another murder charge. On Wednesday, a first-degree murder charge was added to the lawsuit over the stabbing of Edward Varejcka in 2020. Two counts of use of...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Iowa state park triple homicide suspect's La Vista link

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Investigators say a 6-year-old girl is among three family members murdered at a campground in eastern Iowa. Officials believe a La Vista man pulled the trigger – then turned the gun on himself. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the family was from Cedar...
LA VISTA, NE
1011now.com

Fremont police investigating alleged extortion of women

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several young women from Fremont and Omaha are reporting that a cyberstalker is blackmailing them with explicit photos. One woman who asked not to be identified says after posting pictures on a members only site she received Instagram threats. Those included other photos she thought were...
FREMONT, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Arrest Two Page County Teens

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people following a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Police stopped a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Savannah Schenck of Shenandoah in the 1700 block of North Broadway Street for failing to stop at a traffic light. Subsequently, Police took Schenck into custody for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Additionally, Officer’s arrested 19-year-old Phoebe Johnson of Shenandoah, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

Sarpy County CASA Director arrested for theft by deception

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County official was arrested Thursday for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft by deception. On Thursday, officials were made aware of allegations of theft by Sarpy County CASA Director Paula Creps, according to authorities. Officials contacted the Sarpy County Sheriff's...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

UPDATE: Shooting At Branched Oak Lake

Heavy law enforcement presence at Branched Oak Marina, Wednesday just after midnight.(Ryan Swanigan) (KFOR NEWS July 20, 2022) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirms for KFOR NEWS an investigation is underway at Branched Oak Lake after shots were reported late Tuesday night. LSO says the incident happened around 11:30...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

