21 Hospital Bills From The 20th Century That Show Just How Much Prices Have Changed
Rising inflation rates have begun penetrating every part of our lives. Gas prices are up ; rent is up ; and, unsurprisingly in the US, hospital bills have seen a bump as well.
As many struggle to get their financial bearings, some have begun reflecting on the prices of the past and how different spending used to be, especially when it comes to the cost of healthcare. To compare, here are bills from the different decades in the 1900s and how much they'd cost today:
Note: Prices in the past have not been adjusted for inflation.
1. This person in Ohio was charged $5 for use of the operating room, which costs a minimum of $2,241 for 30 minutes at the Cleveland Clinic today.
Hospital Bill From 1947 from mildlyinteresting
2. This person was charged $54.75 for a six-night stay at an Indiana hospital. Today, the average insured overnight hospital stay costs about $11,700 , which means this person would have been charged about $70,200.
The 1956 hospital bill from when my mom was born. 6 day hospital stay. $107.55 total. from mildlyinteresting
3. This great-grandma paid $41.78 after the death of her husband. In the US, hospital stays ending in death cost about $23,017 on average.
The bill my great grandmother had to pay to the hospital following her husband's death. from mildlyinteresting
4. This person was charged $61.60 to give birth in New York. Today, the average cost in that state is $15,619.
Hospital bill from 1936 for birth of baby (my grandmother) from mildlyinteresting
5. In 1947, wound dressings cost this person $2.80. Today, some brands cost $3,615.
Hospital bill from 1947 from mildlyinteresting
6. An X-ray cost this family $50. Without insurance, X-rays can be between $260–$460 today.
Hospital bill from my grandpas birth circa 1929 from mildlyinteresting
7. This mom was charged $1,284.77 to give birth in Pennsylvania in 1981. Today, the average cost there is $19,764.
My mom just gave me the hospital bill from my birth in 1981 from mildlyinteresting
8. An operating room cost this person $15 in the '40s. Depending on the procedure, this can cost more than $100 per minute today.
Hospital bill I could in the garbage at work. From the 1940s from mildlyinteresting
9. This newborn's mom paid $5 for an anesthetic in 1955. In 2016, the average cost of an epidural was $2,123.
The hospital bill from my dad's birth in 1955. (Note the 5 day hospital stay) from mildlyinteresting
10. In the '70s, this family paid $464.70 to welcome their new member in Maryland. Today, that'd cost them $8,934.
Found the hospital bill from my birth in the mid-70's. $464.70 total. from mildlyinteresting
11. This family paid $1.75 for a birth certificate, which costs between $15–$30 today.
1947 hospital bill found out my parents’ attic. Not sure who it’s for. from mildlyinteresting
12. This seven-day stay and delivery cost $59 total. Today, it'd be about $81,900 for a seven-day stay alone.
This 1933 hospital bill for a 7 day hospital stay and delivery from mildlyinteresting
13. This mom was charged $10 for her newborn to stay in the hospital's nursery while she recovered. In 2017, this mom said she was charged $710 an hour for the same service.
Baby delivery hospital bill from 1954 from mildlyinteresting
14. In 1930, seven days in the nursery cost this babe $5.50 total.
This receipt for the hospital bill charged to my great grandmother when she had my grandfather in 1930, total cost was $38 from mildlyinteresting
15. In the '50s, this woman was charged $50 total for giving birth in Arizona. Today, the state charges about $19,093 on average.
My grandma's 1951 hospital bill for maternity services. Grand total for one live infant birth - $50 from mildlyinteresting
16. An anesthetic cost this man $10 in the '40s. Today, a local anesthetic will cost someone between $500–$3,500 on average.
Grandpa's Hospital Bill from 1944 from mildlyinteresting
17. While the person above paid $10 for an anesthetic, it looks like this person in the '50s was charged $20.
Hospital bill from 1953 from mildlyinteresting
18. Delivering a baby cost this family $54 in Texas during the '50s. Today, having a baby in that state will run you about $17,738.
Hospital bill for the birth of my older brother - August 1950 from mildlyinteresting
19. In the '50s, it cost this person $108 to have a baby in Toronto. Today, the average cost is between $5,000–$8,000 CAD.
My grandmother's hospital bill after giving birth in 1958 (Ontario, Canada, pre-government healthcare) from mildlyinteresting
20. This woman was charged $371 for her three-day hospital stay in the '60s. Today, three nights in a hospital will run you about $35,100.
In 1967 my mom was in the hospital for three days. This is her bill. from mildlyinteresting
21. And finally, this gram was charged $2.50 for an operating room, which can cost more than $100 per minute today , depending on the procedure.
My Great Grandma's medical bill from 1950 from mildlyinteresting
