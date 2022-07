In Court: Kori Jones and Darius Watts, both now 17, who were both arrested when they were 15 and charged with home invasion armed robbery, armed burglary, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and other charges, are sentenced as adult this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. (Jones) and 3:30 p.m. (Watts) before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County courthouse. They face 10 to 15 years in prison, followed by probation. Jones and Watts are currently at a jail in Jacksonville, where they will continue to be until they turn 18, when they would be transferred to state prison.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO