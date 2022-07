(Norwalk, Conn.) Today, July 20, 2022, the City of Norwalk provided safety tips ahead of expected thunderstorms tomorrow, July 21. Due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity, the National Weather Service has indicated that additional storms are possible tomorrow. The conditions of severe thunderstorms have the potential to cause flash flooding and the downing of trees and power lines.

NORWALK, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO