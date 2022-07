Did you know that Allegheny County has a robust raccoon vaccination program? According to the Allegheny County Health Department, over the course of six weeks beginning Mon., July 25, the county will distribute more than 300,000 doses of an oral rabies vaccine for raccoons in all 130 Allegheny County municipalities, plus some in Beaver and Washington Counties.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO