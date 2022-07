At this time last year, Sarasota and Manatee County residents were facing a red tide outbreak sparked by high water temperatures and the Piney Point disaster that killed thousands of fish, birds and other types of marine life. Tourists and locals were deterred from going to the beach because the smell was so strong, while toxins from the blooms floated through the air, causing symptoms like shortness of breath, coughs, itchy and watery eyes and noses, and headaches. Even if you lived miles inland, you could experience these side effects.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO